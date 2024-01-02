en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Peek Into January 2024’s Prime Video Releases: From ‘Foe’ to ‘Freevee’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
A Peek Into January 2024’s Prime Video Releases: From ‘Foe’ to ‘Freevee’

As the new year takes off, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video unveils an impressive line-up of movies and series for January 2024. The selection, as diverse as it is captivating, is set to engage viewers with narratives that delve into the intricacies of relationships amidst extraordinary circumstances, promising a rich viewing experience for all.

‘Foe’: An Unsettling Exploration of Relationships and Identity

The science-fiction thriller ‘Foe’, directed by Garth Davis, is an adaptation of the chilling novel by Iain Reid. The story revolves around Hen and Junior, a couple living a tranquil life that is thrown into chaos when Junior is offered the chance to live in space. Left behind on Earth, Hen finds herself cohabiting with a robot, resulting in a compelling exploration of relationships, identity, and humanity.

‘Role Play’: Action, Comedy, and Secrets Unveiled

Another intriguing addition to the Prime Video library is ‘Role Play’, an action comedy that takes a refreshing look at the trope of secret lives. The plot follows Dave, who, while participating in a role-playing game for their wedding anniversary, stumbles upon his wife Emma’s covert existence as an assassin. The narrative takes a thrilling turn when a man recognizes Emma, revealing a bounty on her head.

New Series on Prime Video: ‘Expats’, ‘Hazbin Hotel’, and ‘Zorro’

Prime Video is also launching new series that promise to keep viewers hooked. ‘Expats’, a drama series directed by Lulu Wang, ‘Hazbin Hotel’, a musical comedy, and the adventure series ‘Zorro’ are among the highlights. These shows, each unique in their storytelling and genre, underline Prime Video’s commitment to cater to a diverse audience.

Freevee: A Boon for Non-Prime Members

Amazon Prime Video continues to expand its reach with Freevee, a free service that allows non-Prime members to access selected content. The fourth season of ‘UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ is among the new releases on Freevee, marking a significant step in democratizing access to quality digital content.

0
Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

George Clooney Advocates for Theatrical Release Ahead of 'Wolfs' Debut

By BNN Correspondents

'Alien' Franchise Leaps from Screen to Children's Books: A New Era of IP-Dominated Kids' Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

'First Date' Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Problem Stick: Embracing Imperfection in Music for 15 Years

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Television Landscape: A Year of Renewals and Riveting Storytellin ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
2024 Television Landscape: A Year of Renewals and Riveting Storytellin ...
heart comment 0
Lil Nas X Teases Music Comeback in 2024, Fans Buzz with Anticipation

By BNN Correspondents

Lil Nas X Teases Music Comeback in 2024, Fans Buzz with Anticipation
Golden Globes Overlook ‘Blue Bloods’ Once Again, Despite Show’s Success

By BNN Correspondents

Golden Globes Overlook 'Blue Bloods' Once Again, Despite Show's Success
Correction Issued: Marian Goodell’s Official Title in Burning Man Project

By BNN Correspondents

Correction Issued: Marian Goodell's Official Title in Burning Man Project
Blumhouse and Atomic Monster: A New Powerhouse in Horror Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster: A New Powerhouse in Horror Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
13 seconds
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
53 seconds
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
1 min
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
1 min
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
1 min
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
1 min
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
1 min
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
1 min
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
22 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app