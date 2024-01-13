en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Not-So-Musical Approach: How Film Adaptations Are Downplaying Their Musical Nature

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
A Not-So-Musical Approach: How Film Adaptations Are Downplaying Their Musical Nature

As the curtain rises on the recent film adaptations of ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Wonka,’ and ‘The Color Purple,’ a peculiar trend emerges in their marketing strategies. The films, each a movie musical, have notably downplayed their tuneful nature, leaving their audiences humming a tune of surprise, and not in a good way.

Off-Key Marketing for ‘Mean Girls’

‘Mean Girls,’ the movie adapted from the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2004 film and the 2002 nonfiction book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes,’ has been a particular point of discussion. Its trailers have barely showcased any original music or singing, leading to a discordant reception from its audience. The first trailer featured a song by Olivia Rodrigo, portraying the film as a modern take on the 2004 version, while the second trailer included a brief snippet of a song from the musical before transitioning to a new song by Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp, who stars as Regina George. This new song, ‘Not My Fault,’ is part of the movie but plays over the credits.

A Trend of Minimizing the Musical Aspect

This approach of minimizing the musical aspect in marketing materials has raised questions about the studios’ promotion strategies for such films. Is this reluctance to market musical movies as actual musicals a fear of turning off audiences? It also emphasizes the importance of transparently marketing movie musicals to avoid misleading audiences. Recent box office flops of musicals like ‘West Side Story’ and ‘In the Heights’ might be causing movie marketers to tread lightly, but in doing so, they risk disappointing audience expectations.

Box Office Performance and Audience Reception

The surprising reaction of some ‘Mean Girls’ viewers who were unaware that the film was a musical is an indication of this marketing misstep. This is not to say that the film has not received positive reviews. However, the initial confusion could have been avoided had the studios been more upfront about the film’s musical nature. The box office performance of ‘Wonka’ and ‘The Color Purple,’ both of which also downplayed their musical elements, further supports the need for a more honest marketing approach.

In the grand orchestra of film marketing, studios must ensure their approach hits the right notes, especially when it comes to movie musicals. Striking a balance between appealing to a broad audience while staying true to the film’s essence is crucial. If not, they might find themselves facing a chorus of disapproving reviews and confused audiences.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us'
Renowned actress Blake Lively was recently spotted on the sets of her upcoming romantic drama movie, ‘It Ends With Us,’ creating a buzz in the entertainment industry. Sharing the screen with her is actor Justin Baldoni, and the duo was seen filming a rather intriguing scene in New Jersey. With Lively donning a full camouflage
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us'
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: Balancing Classic and Contemporary
18 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: Balancing Classic and Contemporary
Willard Magombedze: Thriving in the Content Creation Industry
19 mins ago
Willard Magombedze: Thriving in the Content Creation Industry
Jack Carr Reflects on Jack London's Enduring Legacy
2 mins ago
Jack Carr Reflects on Jack London's Enduring Legacy
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
9 mins ago
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
12 mins ago
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
29 seconds
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
57 seconds
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
1 min
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
2 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
4 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
4 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
5 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
6 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
7 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
20 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
28 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app