A Not-So-Musical Approach: How Film Adaptations Are Downplaying Their Musical Nature

As the curtain rises on the recent film adaptations of ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Wonka,’ and ‘The Color Purple,’ a peculiar trend emerges in their marketing strategies. The films, each a movie musical, have notably downplayed their tuneful nature, leaving their audiences humming a tune of surprise, and not in a good way.

Off-Key Marketing for ‘Mean Girls’

‘Mean Girls,’ the movie adapted from the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2004 film and the 2002 nonfiction book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes,’ has been a particular point of discussion. Its trailers have barely showcased any original music or singing, leading to a discordant reception from its audience. The first trailer featured a song by Olivia Rodrigo, portraying the film as a modern take on the 2004 version, while the second trailer included a brief snippet of a song from the musical before transitioning to a new song by Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp, who stars as Regina George. This new song, ‘Not My Fault,’ is part of the movie but plays over the credits.

A Trend of Minimizing the Musical Aspect

This approach of minimizing the musical aspect in marketing materials has raised questions about the studios’ promotion strategies for such films. Is this reluctance to market musical movies as actual musicals a fear of turning off audiences? It also emphasizes the importance of transparently marketing movie musicals to avoid misleading audiences. Recent box office flops of musicals like ‘West Side Story’ and ‘In the Heights’ might be causing movie marketers to tread lightly, but in doing so, they risk disappointing audience expectations.

Box Office Performance and Audience Reception

The surprising reaction of some ‘Mean Girls’ viewers who were unaware that the film was a musical is an indication of this marketing misstep. This is not to say that the film has not received positive reviews. However, the initial confusion could have been avoided had the studios been more upfront about the film’s musical nature. The box office performance of ‘Wonka’ and ‘The Color Purple,’ both of which also downplayed their musical elements, further supports the need for a more honest marketing approach.

In the grand orchestra of film marketing, studios must ensure their approach hits the right notes, especially when it comes to movie musicals. Striking a balance between appealing to a broad audience while staying true to the film’s essence is crucial. If not, they might find themselves facing a chorus of disapproving reviews and confused audiences.