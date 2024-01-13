en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Nostalgic Stir: Chicago’s Cohasset Punch Makes a Comeback

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
The historical tapestry of Chicago, rich in cultural nuances and lined with stories of resilience, evolution, and ambition, has a new-old thread woven into it. Greg Shutters, a local cocktail historian, is reviving the Cohasset Punch, a drink as iconic to the city as the skyline itself. The ruby-red cocktail, which found its place in the bustling bars of the city from 1899 up until the late 1980s, is poised for a grand comeback.

Resurgence of a Classic

Originally crafted by mixologist Thomas Newman, the Cohasset Punch swiftly became a staple in the city, its complex flavors mirroring the intricate dynamics of the Windy City. Its significance was such that it found a mention in Saul Bellow’s novel ‘Dangling Man’ and was enjoyed by notable figures like George Halas. The drink, as per a 1902 issue of Bonfort’s Wine and Spirits Circular, was synonymous with Chicago, akin to the status the mint julep holds in the South.

Revival by a Dedicated Enthusiast

Shutters, the man behind the revival, has purchased the trademark and painstakingly recreated the taste of Cohasset Punch using historical documentation. After completing a first bottling run, his ambitious plan is to re-introduce this piece of history onto liquor store shelves by the spring. The revival not only serves as a tribute to the city’s rich history but also adds a dash of nostalgia to its evolution.

Chicago: A City in Flux

While the resurgence of the Cohasset Punch adds to the city’s rich historical narrative, several other stories are shaping the current socio-economic landscape of Chicago. Recreational cannabis sales have seen an uptick since Illinois legalized the substance in 2020. Meanwhile, Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, has announced her departure due to family health issues. A call for splitting the Chicago Police Department’s Chicago Lawn District aims to enhance community services. The end of Fruit Stripe Gum marks the end of an era, and Chicago rapper G Herbo faces probation and fines for federal wire fraud charges. As Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren eyes a new stadium, the city’s sports scene is buzzing with the Chicago Bulls celebrating the 25th anniversary of their historic 72-win season and the Chicago White Sox securing contracts with arbitration-eligible players, including Dylan Cease. Despite the absence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for its European tour, the city’s entertainment scene promises an active January with various events and concerts.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

