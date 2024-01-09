en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Night to Remember: Lord’s London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
A Night to Remember: Lord's London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos

On a balmy evening in November 2023, Terra Kulture arena in Victoria Island, Lagos, buzzed with an electric mix of music and refined taste. The occasion was a unique fusion of live music and premium gin tasting, hosted by the premium spirits brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, in partnership with Trace Live. The spotlight of the night was the renowned Nigerian rap duo, ShowDemCamp, already making waves with their album ‘Palm Wine Music Volume 3’.

Igniting the Night with Music and Taste

The concert marked a significant alignment between the world of artistry and the indulgence of a premium spirit. The attendees reveled in the exceptional amalgamation of culture, music, and the distinctive flavors of Lord’s Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate variants. The rhythm of ShowDemCamp’s tracks filled the air, complementing the sophisticated taste of the gin, creating an unforgettable sensory experience.

A Landmark Event for Lord’s Dry Gin

The event served as a testament to Lord’s Dry Gin’s commitment to delivering a sophisticated and memorable gin experience. The collaboration with Trace Live and ShowDemCamp was not merely a concert but an extraordinary night that showcased the brand’s essence. The partnership strengthened the brand’s position in the premium gin market, making it a top choice for gin enthusiasts.

Reflections from the Brand Business Manager

Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager for Lord’s Dry Gin, shared his pride and satisfaction with the successful event. He expressed the company’s delight in contributing to the unforgettable experience and emphasized the partnership’s role in reinforcing the brand’s market position. The night’s triumph served as a powerful reminder of the synergy between artistry and premium spirit indulgence, echoing the brand’s aim to be the gin of choice for premium taste enthusiasts.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

