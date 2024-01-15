en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Night of Stars and Surprises at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
A Night of Stars and Surprises at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The glitz and glamour of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards unfolded at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, where the stars of film and television congregated to celebrate a year of cinematic and episodic brilliance. Among the glitterati, Mandy Moore, renowned for her role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC’s drama ‘This Is Us’, lit up the red carpet in a dazzling red dress, a testament to her post-pregnancy fitness regime.

The Night of Nominees and Winners

The event, hosted by the vivacious comedian Chelsea Handler, witnessed ‘Barbie’ leading the pack with an impressive tally of 18 nominations, including Best Picture. The film’s cast, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, also received acting nods. Other notable contenders included ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’, each amassing 13 nominations, and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ adding 12 to the list.

The evening was not devoid of surprises, with Cillian Murphy bagging Best Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’, Emma Stone winning Best Actress for ‘Poor Things’, Robert Downey Jr. clinching Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph taking home Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Holdovers’. ‘Barbie’ added two more accolades to its kitty for Best Comedy and Best Hair and Makeup, while ‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’ swung away with Best Animated Film.

A Night of Celebration and Reflection

The evening was not just about awards. It was also a platform for reflection and recognition of the changing dynamics in the entertainment industry. America Ferrera, recipient of the SeeHer Award for accurate portrayal of women in media, emphasized the importance of full-dimensional Latina characters on screen. Harrison Ford, another luminary, was honored with the Career Achievement Award, acknowledging his longstanding contribution to the film industry.

Mandy Moore: A Red Carpet Stunner

Mandy Moore, a celebrated actress and a new mother, was a sight to behold. The actress, who returned to work shortly after pregnancy, turned heads with her svelte figure in a red dress with daring cut-outs. While her nomination for Best Actress last year did not culminate in a win, her presence and poise on the red carpet made for a memorable moment at the Critics Choice Awards.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
48 seconds ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion
As the sun set on January 14, the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport shimmered with the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet, exuding elegance and style, captivating the world with their designer gowns and charming personas. Among the highlights of the event was the striking
2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion
YoonA's Surprise Appearance at Junho's Concert: Friendship or Romance?
7 mins ago
YoonA's Surprise Appearance at Junho's Concert: Friendship or Romance?
Bel Powley's Tuxedo-Inspired Ensemble Steals Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards 2024
11 mins ago
Bel Powley's Tuxedo-Inspired Ensemble Steals Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards 2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Succession' Steal the Show
1 min ago
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Succession' Steal the Show
'Succession' Prop Auction Rakes in Over $600,000: Iconic Bag Sells for $18,750
1 min ago
'Succession' Prop Auction Rakes in Over $600,000: Iconic Bag Sells for $18,750
Winter Television Season: Star-studded Lineups and Anticipated Adaptations
6 mins ago
Winter Television Season: Star-studded Lineups and Anticipated Adaptations
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
42 seconds
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
1 min
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
4 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
5 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
5 mins
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
6 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
7 mins
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
7 mins
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
15 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app