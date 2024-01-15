A Night at Luna Luna: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Spark Romance Rumors

Amidst the neon glows of Luna Luna, an art amusement park in Los Angeles, actors Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted, sparking off rumors of a budding relationship. The Irish actor, known for his recent role in ‘Saltburn’, and Carpenter, an American singer touring with Taylor Swift, were described as looking ‘cute’ together, sharing a moment of intimacy amid the art exhibits, according to an onlooker.

Fanning the Flames of Romance

Keoghan, 31, and Carpenter, 24, were not only enjoying the interactive pieces of Luna Luna, but also each other’s company. Their date at the museum, a recreation of a 1987 German original, was a low-key affair, yet it was enough to ignite whispers of a new romance in Hollywood. The duo’s appearance comes on the back of Keoghan’s confirmation of his split from his long-time partner Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a son.

Individual Triumphs Amidst Personal Revelations

Keoghan’s personal life has been under the spotlight recently, especially due to his status as a nominee at the Golden Globes. Despite this, he has managed to maintain a focus on his career, attending premieres and award shows, where his distinctive fashion sense has been noted. Meanwhile, Carpenter, who initially rose to fame on Disney Channel’s ‘Girl Meets World’, has been busy touring with Taylor Swift. After a successful stint on the American leg of the tour, she prepares to continue as an opening act across various countries.

A Past Etched in the Spotlight

Both Carpenter and Keoghan have had their share of high-profile relationships. Carpenter’s romantic history includes names like Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett. Keoghan, on the other hand, recently parted ways with his long-term girlfriend, Alyson Sandro. As whispers of their newfound connection grow louder, fans and followers can only watch with anticipation, wondering if this date night at Luna Luna will indeed mark the beginning of a new Hollywood romance.