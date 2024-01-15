en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Night at Luna Luna: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Spark Romance Rumors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
A Night at Luna Luna: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Spark Romance Rumors

Amidst the neon glows of Luna Luna, an art amusement park in Los Angeles, actors Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted, sparking off rumors of a budding relationship. The Irish actor, known for his recent role in ‘Saltburn’, and Carpenter, an American singer touring with Taylor Swift, were described as looking ‘cute’ together, sharing a moment of intimacy amid the art exhibits, according to an onlooker.

Fanning the Flames of Romance

Keoghan, 31, and Carpenter, 24, were not only enjoying the interactive pieces of Luna Luna, but also each other’s company. Their date at the museum, a recreation of a 1987 German original, was a low-key affair, yet it was enough to ignite whispers of a new romance in Hollywood. The duo’s appearance comes on the back of Keoghan’s confirmation of his split from his long-time partner Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a son.

Individual Triumphs Amidst Personal Revelations

Keoghan’s personal life has been under the spotlight recently, especially due to his status as a nominee at the Golden Globes. Despite this, he has managed to maintain a focus on his career, attending premieres and award shows, where his distinctive fashion sense has been noted. Meanwhile, Carpenter, who initially rose to fame on Disney Channel’s ‘Girl Meets World’, has been busy touring with Taylor Swift. After a successful stint on the American leg of the tour, she prepares to continue as an opening act across various countries.

A Past Etched in the Spotlight

Both Carpenter and Keoghan have had their share of high-profile relationships. Carpenter’s romantic history includes names like Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett. Keoghan, on the other hand, recently parted ways with his long-term girlfriend, Alyson Sandro. As whispers of their newfound connection grow louder, fans and followers can only watch with anticipation, wondering if this date night at Luna Luna will indeed mark the beginning of a new Hollywood romance.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
26 seconds ago
Tom Holland Shines At Critics Choice Awards: A Blend of Talent and Style
The 29th Critics Choice Awards, a vibrant celebration of film and television achievements, unfolded against the backdrop of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour. The red carpet transformed into a panorama of unique fashion narratives, with celebrities showcasing their individual style. Among the constellation of stars, actor Tom Holland emerged as a remarkable presence, his sartorial choice
Tom Holland Shines At Critics Choice Awards: A Blend of Talent and Style
Transformative Isekai Manga: Captivating New Debuts of 2023
9 mins ago
Transformative Isekai Manga: Captivating New Debuts of 2023
La Jolla Athenaeum 2023 Jazz Series: Melding Jazz Legends and Rising Stars
10 mins ago
La Jolla Athenaeum 2023 Jazz Series: Melding Jazz Legends and Rising Stars
Louis Gossett Jr.'s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner
3 mins ago
Louis Gossett Jr.'s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner
Star-Studded Critics Choice Awards Marks New Nominations Records
9 mins ago
Star-Studded Critics Choice Awards Marks New Nominations Records
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe
9 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
14 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
3 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
3 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
4 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
7 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
8 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
8 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
8 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
9 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
9 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app