A New Take on ‘Mean Girls’: The Classic High School Comedy Now a Movie Musical

On January 12, 2024, a new adaptation of the iconic high school comedy, ‘Mean Girls’, will hit theaters. This time, it’s a movie musical, reimagining the classic tale for a new generation while drawing from the nostalgic aesthetics of the early 2000s. The film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which itself was an adaptation of the original 2004 movie.

The Legacy of ‘Mean Girls’

Despite initial concerns that the recycling of the story might dilute its impact, the new ‘Mean Girls’ retains its charm, largely due to Tina Fey’s consistent involvement as the writer for all three iterations. The story follows Cady Heron as she navigates through high school cliques, attempting to overthrow queen bee Regina George with the help of outcasts Janis and Damian.

Gen-Z Reinvention

The Gen-Z cast breathes new life into the characters, without attempting to replicate the performances from 2004. The movie’s musical numbers add a vibrant energy, with some outshining others. The film has also been updated to reflect the times, incorporating elements such as online drama and vertical video sequences, without leaning heavily on contemporary references.

Nostalgia and Newness Combined

A cameo by one of the original film’s actors and a performance by Jon Hamm as Coach Carr add a touch of nostalgia. The movie is admired for its restraint and quality, demonstrating that it doesn’t need to rely on gimmicks to appeal to the audience. The movie will eventually be available to stream through Paramount+.