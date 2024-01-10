en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A New Take on ‘Mean Girls’: The Classic High School Comedy Now a Movie Musical

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
A New Take on ‘Mean Girls’: The Classic High School Comedy Now a Movie Musical

On January 12, 2024, a new adaptation of the iconic high school comedy, ‘Mean Girls’, will hit theaters. This time, it’s a movie musical, reimagining the classic tale for a new generation while drawing from the nostalgic aesthetics of the early 2000s. The film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which itself was an adaptation of the original 2004 movie.

The Legacy of ‘Mean Girls’

Despite initial concerns that the recycling of the story might dilute its impact, the new ‘Mean Girls’ retains its charm, largely due to Tina Fey’s consistent involvement as the writer for all three iterations. The story follows Cady Heron as she navigates through high school cliques, attempting to overthrow queen bee Regina George with the help of outcasts Janis and Damian.

Gen-Z Reinvention

The Gen-Z cast breathes new life into the characters, without attempting to replicate the performances from 2004. The movie’s musical numbers add a vibrant energy, with some outshining others. The film has also been updated to reflect the times, incorporating elements such as online drama and vertical video sequences, without leaning heavily on contemporary references.

Nostalgia and Newness Combined

A cameo by one of the original film’s actors and a performance by Jon Hamm as Coach Carr add a touch of nostalgia. The movie is admired for its restraint and quality, demonstrating that it doesn’t need to rely on gimmicks to appeal to the audience. The movie will eventually be available to stream through Paramount+.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
Stepping into the shoes of ‘V’ in the dystopian world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, players immerse themselves in a landscape where humans and technology have become an intricate tapestry. A city where residents proudly bear Cyberware enhancements, a stark reminder of the game’s narrative of evolution. Yet, many players have noticed a glaring
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
8 mins ago
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
Orlando to Host Miss America 2024: 'Bringing Back the Magic'
10 mins ago
Orlando to Host Miss America 2024: 'Bringing Back the Magic'
Richard Madeley's Surprise Reveal: A Picture Dressed as His Wife
4 mins ago
Richard Madeley's Surprise Reveal: A Picture Dressed as His Wife
Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis
5 mins ago
Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
7 mins ago
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
3 mins
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
3 mins
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
3 mins
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
4 mins
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
5 mins
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
5 mins
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
5 mins
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
6 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
7 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app