A New Era in Avengers Series: The Impossible City Review

The highly anticipated Avengers series, The Avengers: The Impossible City, has ushered in a new era following the extensive 5-year tenure of Jason Aaron. The narrative, comprising the prologue Timeless 1 and the first six issues, introduces a new creative team and storyline. The plot hinges on Kang the Conqueror’s pursuit of a ‘missing moment’ in time, a journey that is intimately woven with the destiny of the Avengers.

A New Dawn for the Avengers

In the first issue, Captain Marvel leads the charge in assembling a new Avengers team. This team includes some of the most notable Avengers like Iron Man, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Black Panther, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The team’s challenge is the Ashen Combine, a group of uniquely designed alien adversaries. Despite the fresh setup and vibrant artwork, the storyline adheres to classic Avengers tropes. Critics have pointed out the lack of risks taken in the narrative, making it somewhat predictable.

The Villains and the Narrative

Though the villains are given substantial backstory, their impact ultimately seems to be underwhelming. The artwork, initially bold and impactful, experiences a decline in its visual appeal following a mid-arc change in artists.

Accessible but Lacks Lasting Impact

Despite its shortcomings, The Avengers: The Impossible City is accessible to new readers and offers a clear starting point. However, it fails to leave a lasting impression and is considered a safe play in terms of storytelling, despite its introduction of new ideas. The latest addition, Avengers 9, is a thrilling action issue, featuring the New Avengers team battling the Twilight Court in the Impossible City. This issue spotlights the entire team fighting together for the first time since the starting issue, and is lauded for its excellent artwork, character development, and intense battle sequences.