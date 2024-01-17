José Ochoa Assumes Leadership at National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Museum of Mexican Art, a cornerstone of culture in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, has ushered in a new era of leadership. José Ochoa, with a rich history in the arts sector, has been appointed as the new president and CEO. He takes over the role from Carlos Tortolero, the museum's founder, who has been at the helm for over four decades.

Ochoa's Journey to the Museum

With a background as president of the ChiArts Foundation and superintendent of the Cultural Arts department for Nashville, Tennessee, Ochoa brings considerable experience to his new role. His appointment has been met with widespread approval from the museum's board of trustees. Describing his new role as the honor of a lifetime, Ochoa sees his arrival at the museum as a full-circle moment.

Tortolero's Legacy

Carlos Tortolero, the man who was instrumental in establishing the museum in 1982 and opening its doors to the public in 1987, stepped down on December 31. His tenure is marked by a commitment to making the museum a space for Mexican culture within the Pilsen community. He championed its policy of free admission, ensuring the arts and education remain accessible to all. Although he's stepped down as president, Tortolero will continue to contribute his expertise in a consulting capacity until March 31.

The Museum Today

Today, the National Museum of Mexican Art stands as the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. It operates Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., continuing its policy of free admission. With a staff of 40 employees, an annual budget of $8 million, and approximately 150,000 visitors each year, the museum is recognized as a premier institution for Mexican art, culture, and history.