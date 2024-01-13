A New Dynamic in Teatime TV: David Jason and Jay Blades Team Up

Two of television’s finest, David Jason and Jay Blades, are set to grace the teatime TV slot with their new show, ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’. Known for their individual contributions to the television industry, this new collaboration marks a promising dynamic for viewers. The new BBC Two series brings together these icons from separate niches, as they traverse the country, attending air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals, offering expert advice to the public.

Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers

The pairing of Jason and Blades, despite their age gap of 30 years, is a testament to their shared humble beginnings and lack of pretension. Their bond developed after Jason sent Blades a good luck message for his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Their shared passion for craftsmanship and making things, coupled with their mutual respect and camaraderie, make for a compelling watch.

The Journey and the Destination

‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’ is not just about the destination—it’s about the journey. The show sees Blades at the steering wheel, while Jason, with map in hand, adds a touch of humor to their travels. Long days on the road, fueled by a diet of bacon butties, add to the authenticity of their adventure. While Blades’ craft was born out of necessity due to financial constraints, Jason’s fascination with making things can be traced back to his teenage years when he worked as an electrician’s apprentice.

A New Chapter in Teatime TV

This collaboration signifies a new chapter in teatime television. The combination of Jason’s comedic genius and Blades’ expertise in restoration crafts a narrative that is both entertaining and insightful. As they set off on their journey, viewers are invited to join them, learn from them, and most importantly, share a laugh with them.