en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A New Dynamic in Teatime TV: David Jason and Jay Blades Team Up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
A New Dynamic in Teatime TV: David Jason and Jay Blades Team Up

Two of television’s finest, David Jason and Jay Blades, are set to grace the teatime TV slot with their new show, ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’. Known for their individual contributions to the television industry, this new collaboration marks a promising dynamic for viewers. The new BBC Two series brings together these icons from separate niches, as they traverse the country, attending air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals, offering expert advice to the public.

Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers

The pairing of Jason and Blades, despite their age gap of 30 years, is a testament to their shared humble beginnings and lack of pretension. Their bond developed after Jason sent Blades a good luck message for his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Their shared passion for craftsmanship and making things, coupled with their mutual respect and camaraderie, make for a compelling watch.

The Journey and the Destination

‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’ is not just about the destination—it’s about the journey. The show sees Blades at the steering wheel, while Jason, with map in hand, adds a touch of humor to their travels. Long days on the road, fueled by a diet of bacon butties, add to the authenticity of their adventure. While Blades’ craft was born out of necessity due to financial constraints, Jason’s fascination with making things can be traced back to his teenage years when he worked as an electrician’s apprentice.

A New Chapter in Teatime TV

This collaboration signifies a new chapter in teatime television. The combination of Jason’s comedic genius and Blades’ expertise in restoration crafts a narrative that is both entertaining and insightful. As they set off on their journey, viewers are invited to join them, learn from them, and most importantly, share a laugh with them.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Celebrating 70 Years of Jide Kosoko: A Stalwart of Nollywood
Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Babajide Akanni Kosoko, commonly known as Jide Kosoko, recently commemorated his 70th birthday with expressions of profound gratitude and deep introspection. The celebration underscored his journey as an ‘even more amazing human being’ and his esteemed identity as a prince. An Age Graced with Accomplishments Born on January 12, 1954, Kosoko
Celebrating 70 Years of Jide Kosoko: A Stalwart of Nollywood
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
6 mins ago
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
Sterling St. Jacques: The Enigmatic Life and Legacy of the First Male Supermodel
8 mins ago
Sterling St. Jacques: The Enigmatic Life and Legacy of the First Male Supermodel
Willem Dafoe Reveals the Significant Influence of Directors in His Role Selection
2 mins ago
Willem Dafoe Reveals the Significant Influence of Directors in His Role Selection
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
2 mins ago
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
Taylor Swift's Hollywood Strategy: From Pop Star to Film Director
3 mins ago
Taylor Swift's Hollywood Strategy: From Pop Star to Film Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
42 seconds
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
55 seconds
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
1 min
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
1 min
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
2 mins
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
2 mins
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
2 mins
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
2 mins
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
2 mins
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
33 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
54 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app