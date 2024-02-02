A New Character in 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' May Bypass She-Ra's Rights Issues

In a thrilling conclusion to its first season, 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' on Netflix introduced a new character, Despara, in a mid-credits scene. This character, with strong links to the He-Man universe, including She-Ra, promises to intrigue fans in potential future episodes. The rights issues typically associated with She-Ra's character could be circumvented with the introduction of Despara, a character who first appeared in the 2012 comic series.

Despara's Ties to the He-Man Universe

Despara, a darker, more violent version of Adora, was raised by Hordak in the eerie dimension of Despondos. With connections to characters like Hordak, Horde Prime, and He-Man, her introduction opens up a multitude of narrative possibilities. Unlike other characters developed by Filmation for the She-Ra series, Despara first debuted in comics before being included in the Masters of the Universe Classics toyline. This characteristic might allow her to bypass the tangled web of rights issues associated with She-Ra's character.

The Mid-Credits Scene and Rights Issues

The mid-credits scene also showcases the Cosmic Enforcers and mentions Horde Prime, a figure who originally appeared in the She-Ra series. The rights to these characters might not extend to comic books, further complicating the rights situation. However, the introduction of Despara could be a creative solution to these challenges. The rights to He-Man and She-Ra are notoriously complex due to their development by Filmation, whose library has shifted hands multiple times and is currently owned by NBC Universal.

Future of 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'

While a second season of 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' has not been officially announced, the introduction of Despara hints at the potential inclusion of a version of Adora in future content. This move could cleverly sidestep the legal hurdles preventing She-Ra's inclusion. 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution', a spiritual sequel to the classic 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' series, is produced by Mattel Television in partnership with Powerhouse Animation.