‘A Nashville Wish’: A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Music and Dreams Set to Charm Audiences

Vision Films Inc., a prominent player in the entertainment industry, has unveiled plans for the theatrical release of the much-anticipated coming-of-age film, ‘A Nashville Wish’. Scheduled to hit the big screen on February 2, 2024, the film will have a limited run in select states before transitioning to the transactional Video On Demand (VOD) realm in the US and Canada on February 27, 2024.

Star-Studded Ensemble and Iconic Country Music

The film, masterfully directed by Demetrius Navarro and penned by Ty DeMartino, boasts an ensemble cast. Notable actors like Maxfield Camp, Kaileigh Bullard, Alexis Gomez, Kevin Sizemore, Kourtney Hansen, and Ryan O’Quinn have lent their talents to the project. Additionally, the film features appearances from country music icons T. Graham Brown, Waylon Payne, and Lee Greenwood, further enhancing its appeal.

True to its Nashville roots, the film showcases an exquisite blend of seven classic and modern-day country songs. These melodious tunes have been reimagined and performed by the talented cast, resulting in a captivating soundtrack that is sure to resonate with audiences.

From Stage to Screen: A Tale of Love and Music

‘A Nashville Wish’ is based on the award-winning stage musical ‘Ticket to Nashville’. The narrative centers around a young country singer caught in a dilemma of choosing between his promising music career and his high school sweetheart. This heartfelt story, coupled with the film’s harmonious soundtrack, creates a compelling cinematic experience.

Acclaim for ‘A Nashville Wish’

Lauding the film for its inspirational narrative and enchanting soundtrack, Vision Films CEO Lise Romanoff expressed her delight at the upcoming release. The executive producers of the film have described it as a celebration of country music’s significant role in shaping American culture.

Following its theatrical and VOD release, ‘A Nashville Wish’ will be available on various digital platforms and cable providers. Fans can also look forward to a DVD release in the near future, offering them myriad ways to enjoy this heartwarming tale of love, music, and dreams.