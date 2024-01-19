A Modern-day Musical Retelling: The Tale of Cinders and Ella

In a novel twist on a beloved classic fairy tale, an innovative musical has stolen the spotlight, captivating audiences with its uniquely modern narrative. The tale's protagonists are no longer the traditional Cinderella and her Prince Charming. Instead, the limelight shines on two characters: Cinders, a woman wearied by life, and Ella, a character wrestling with the fear of time slipping away.

The Tale Retold

This contemporary retelling of the classic tale brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the personal growth and blossoming love story between Cinders and Ella. In a unique twist, the traditionally prominent character of Prince Charming is relegated to the background. The narrative unfolds with Cinders aiding Ella, who is recently widowed and battling the spite of her wicked step-nieces. This backdrop of a buddy scheme breathes new life into the familiar storyline.

Enchantment of the Midnight Ballroom

The plot thickens with the reopening of the Midnight Ballroom, adding a layer of magic to the tale. It's not just the venue that's enchanting; a police officer metamorphoses into a fairy godmother, adding a whimsical twist. Directed by Michael Fentiman, the show sees Lydia White, Valda Aviks, and others delivering a mix of humor-filled dialogues and catchy tunes. The production has already earned critical praise and received a standing ovation on its press night.

A Break from the Norm

With its modern references and generous doses of humor, this rendition diverges significantly from the traditional Disney fairy tale. It offers an experience so delightful that both reviewers and their young offspring, such as five-year-old Poppy, are left enchanted. The production's magic lies in its ability to captivate audiences of all ages with its unique twist on a classic tale, making it a must-see theatrical event.