Arts & Entertainment

A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa’s Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa’s Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors

Immersed in the tranquility of the Seto Inland Sea, on a small island, stands the National Sanatorium Oshima Seishoen, a home to former leprosy patients, a testament to their resilience. Over nearly three decades, this facility has been graced by the enchanting performances of Japanese singer-songwriter Tomoe Sawa, who, at 52, continues her annual pilgrimage to share her music and heart with this unique community.

A Musical Bond Forged in Childhood

Sawa’s bond with the sanatorium is not a recent one. It dates back to her infancy when her father, future pastor, first took her to the facility. The residents, victims of human rights violations including forced sterilizations and abortions under the historical anti-leprosy laws, remember a young Sawa, who grew up to become their beacon of joy.

Multilingual Melodies and Resident-Inspired Compositions

Raised in Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Sawa’s multilingual upbringing allows her to touch diverse musical genres. An integral part of her repertoire, however, is the poignant poems penned by the sanatorium residents, transformed into songs that echo their struggles and hopes. The annual concert in 2023 saw about 50 people soaking in the harmonious blend of music and storytelling.

Fighting Stigma: A Commitment Beyond Music

While leprosy, now a treatable disease, is not as highly contagious as previously believed, the stigma associated with it persists. In Japan, 14 leprosy sanatoria stand as living reminders of a past marred by discrimination and isolation, housing 810 former patients as of May 2023. Sawa’s commitment extends beyond her annual concerts. By sharing the history of leprosy and the experiences of those affected, she strives to dispel myths and break the barriers of prejudice.

Arts & Entertainment Health Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

