Arts & Entertainment

A Look Back at Theatrical Triumphs of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST
A Look Back at Theatrical Triumphs of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

The theater scene of 2023 was lit up by a plethora of standout productions. Nicholas Hytner’s production of ‘Guys And Dolls’ featuring Daniel Mays, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ helmed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Nicole Scherzinger, kept audiences riveted. Lucy Kirkwood’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ at the National Theatre charmed the younger spectators, leaving an indelible mark on the theater landscape.

2024: A Year of Anticipated Musicals

The upcoming year promises a rich lineup of theatrical productions. ‘Opening Night’ at the Gielgud Theatre is garnering significant attention with Sheridan Smith leading the cast of the musical adaptation of the John Cassavetes film. The music for the production is composed by the talented Rufus Wainwright and features a star-studded cast including Hadley Fraser. Imelda Staunton is anticipated to make a triumphant return to the stage in ‘Hello Dolly’. This revival directed by Dominic Cooke follows their successful collaboration on ‘Follies’. ‘Just For One Day’, a musical tribute to the Live Aid concert, and ‘The King and I’ featuring Helen George and directed by Bartlett Sher, are among the much-awaited productions.

West End Waves

Richard Hawley’s ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’, a celebration of Sheffield’s history, and ‘Bhangra Nation’, a vibrant show inspired by Punjabi dance competitions, are set to make a splash in the West End. Meanwhile, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, an Elton John musical adaptation of the popular film, received a critical response in Chicago and is being reworked for a potential West End appearance.

The Non-Musical Theater Scene

In the realm of non-musical theater, ‘The Motive And The Cue’ at the Noel Coward Theatre stands out. This production examines the craft of acting through the lens of a 1964 Broadway production of ‘Hamlet’, with Mark Gatiss portraying Sir John Gielgud.

Meanwhile, the legacy of The Lion King musical, one of the longest-running and most brilliant musicals, is set to continue with performances on Broadway and across North America in 2024. Featuring exquisite music by Elton John and Hans Zimmer, and innovative design by Julie Taymor, the show remains a favorite among Broadway enthusiasts.

Another anticipated musical of 2024 is Moulin Rouge at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York. The show is selling out fast due to the unrivalled energy and passion it brings to the stage. And HADESTOWN, a legendary musical based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, is set to tour again in spring 2024, promising a spectacular show with its captivating songs by Anaïs Mitchell.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

