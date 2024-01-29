'A Lake That Once Was': An Artistic Glimpse into Kathmandu's Transformation

Danfe Arts presents an evocative art exhibition titled 'A Lake That Once Was', scheduled to be held on January 30 at Kalamkar Hall, Bikaner House, in New Delhi, India.

The exhibition is a platform for Nepali artists to share their perspectives on the past and present of Kathmandu, Nepal, a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

Artists and Themes

The exhibition will showcase the works of seven Nepali artists: Anil Shahi, Bidhata KC, Jasmine Rajbhandari, Karsang Lama, Pratima Thakali, Sanjeep Maharjan, and Sujan Dangol.

Their artwork aims to explore the transformation of Kathmandu from a sacred lake into a dynamic urban center. By delving into themes of identity, memory, and urbanity, these artists weave a narrative of the city's evolution, capturing its essence through their paintings.

Kathmandu: From Sacred Lake to Urban Center

The central theme of the exhibition is Kathmandu's metamorphosis. The city, once a sacred lake, has transformed into a bustling urban hub, and this transformation is a key element in the artists' works.

They reflect on Kathmandu's journey, acknowledging the spiritual and historical significance of its origins while capturing the rhythm and pulse of its urban existence.

Art as a Mirror of Society

The artists' works serve as a mirror to society, reflecting on the city's transformation and the impact of rapid urbanization.

The exhibition's depiction of local settlements aims to stir a dual sense of loss and preservation. It evokes nostalgia for a time gone by, while also highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage amidst the wave of modernization.