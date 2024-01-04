en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career

The world of music journalism and broadcasting has seen many a star rise and shine, but few have been as consistent and impactful as Shawn Jackson. The seasoned DJ and music journalist, who recently announced his departure from his weekday show on BBC Radio 6 Music, looks back on a career that spans over four decades, brimming with colorful anecdotes and impactful encounters.

Memorable Encounters and Unforgettable Experiences

One of these memorable moments took place in the summer of 1987, when Jackson was a fresh-faced 22-year-old, living his dream working for the New Musical Express (NME). On just his third day at work, he found himself sharing office space with none other than Mark E Smith, the lead singer of The Fall, a band Jackson deeply admired. This chance encounter can be seen as symbolic of the incredible journey that lay ahead in the music industry for Jackson.

From Local Journalism to the BBC

His journey began in the world of local journalism, covering football games for the Harlow Gazette, a far cry from the glitz and glamour of the music industry. However, his love for music led him to the exciting world of pirate radio, a stepping stone into broadcasting. This path eventually led him to the prestigious BBC Radio, where his distinctive voice and unique perspectives on music found a dedicated audience.

A Year of Reflection and Looking Ahead

In the past year, Jackson has taken the time to reflect on his career, discussing his favorite tracks, the impact of his own releases, and unexpected fan reactions. He has also shared his top tracks from 2023, providing insight into his creative process and artistic evolution. As we step into 2024, Jackson urges fans to keep an open mind towards a variety of music genres and styles, promising them an exciting year of releases and live shows.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
Renowned actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson, is set to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The Emmy Awards, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will celebrate the past year’s achievements in television, recognizing influential shows and honoring the industry’s finest talent. The ceremony will also
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
3 mins ago
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
4 mins ago
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
2 mins ago
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
3 mins ago
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
3 mins ago
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
31 seconds
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
45 seconds
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
45 seconds
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
1 min
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
2 mins
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
2 mins
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
2 mins
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
3 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app