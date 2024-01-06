A Journey Into Fantasy: Leeds Central Library Showcases Vintage Magic Lantern Slides

Leeds Central Library has opened its doors to a unique exhibition that breathes life into treasured children’s stories through vintage magic lantern slides. These slides, which date back to 1906, encapsulate scenes from timeless tales such as Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, and Aladdin. The exhibition, appropriately titled ‘Fantasy: Realms of Imagination,’ delves into the fantasy genre and its pervasive influence on culture.

A Glimpse into a Bygone Era

The magic lantern slides, lithographic in nature, were once a popular form of entertainment. Audiences would gather around as images were projected onto a wall or screen using a magic lantern, immersing them in the narrative. The slides were traditionally sold in sets of eight, each accompanied by a script to be read aloud, thereby transforming simple storytelling into an engaging visual spectacle.

Uniting Past and Present

Rhian Isaac, a special collections librarian at Leeds Central Library, underscores the historical significance of these slides. They played a vital role in breathing life into fairy tales and fantasy stories for generations past. Today, these slides stand as tangible relics of a time when storytelling was as much a visual feat as it was a verbal one.

The Fantasy Genre: Evolution and Influence

The ‘Fantasy: Realms of Imagination’ exhibition is not merely a showcase of vintage slides. It aims to unravel the threads of the fantasy genre, tracing its evolution and reinvention over the years. By drawing from the past, the exhibition paints a vivid picture of how the genre has shaped and been shaped by cultural shifts. The exhibition runs until January 17, offering visitors a chance to step back in time and explore the fantasy genre through a unique lens.