A.J. Croce Honors Father's Legacy with 'Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary' Tour

Fifty years after the untimely passing of his father in a tragic plane crash, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce is embracing the musical legacy left behind. At 52, A.J. has launched the 'Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary' tour, a tribute that intertwines his own works with those of his late father, Jim Croce, a musician known for hits like 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown'.

From Resistance to Embrace

A.J. initially resisted the public performance of his father's songs, prioritizing the establishment of his own identity in the music industry. His talent led him to share stages with legendary artists such as B.B. King and Ray Charles, and his albums, some of which feature collaborations with icons like Allen Toussaint and Leon Russell, have received critical acclaim.

The turning point came when A.J. performed his father's music at a birthday tribute, where the response was overwhelmingly positive. This experience sparked a shift in his perspective, leading to the creation of the current tour.

A Diverse Setlist

The 'Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary' tour's setlist changes each night, based on audience requests. It features songs from Jim Croce's three 1970s albums: Life and Times, I Got A Name, and You Don’t Mess Around With Jim, all recently re-released in a 50th-anniversary set.

Personal Connection Deepened by Adversity

A.J. Croce's connection to music deepened after he lost his sight at the age of four due to alleged physical abuse. Inspired by artists like Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, he developed into a musical prodigy. Despite losing most of his father's records in a family house fire, a 1933 Gibson L-00 guitar survived, the very instrument on which Jim Croce wrote many of his hits. This cherished relic further strengthens A.J.'s connection to his father's legacy.

More recently, A.J. discovered a tape of his father performing rare blues and folk tunes. This discovery has fostered an even deeper connection to Jim Croce's musical roots and the legacy that A.J. now proudly carries forward.