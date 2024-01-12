en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Farewell Symphony: Ukrainian Pop Icon Vitaliy Belonozhko Laid to Rest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
A Farewell Symphony: Ukrainian Pop Icon Vitaliy Belonozhko Laid to Rest

The National Philharmonic in Kyiv witnessed an emotional farewell today as fans, colleagues, and family gathered to pay their last respects to cherished pop singer Vitaliy Belonozhko. The event marked the end of an era, as the music industry and earnest admirers bid adieu to a beloved icon whose life was claimed by cardiac arrest.

A Heartfelt Farewell

Svetlana, Vitaliy’s wife of 47 long and loving years, led the mourners in saying their goodbyes. Her tender strokes to her husband’s coffin served as a poignant reminder of the deep bond they shared. The funeral, which lasted approximately three hours, was a heartfelt tribute filled with applause, tears, and a palpable sense of loss.

Industry Mourns a Legend

The event was graced by eminent personalities from the Ukrainian music and entertainment industry. Notable attendees, such as Ivo Bobul, Nadiya Shestak, Vlad Darvin, Taras Petrynenko, Volodymyr Talashko, and Pavlo Zibrov, added to the gravity of the occasion. The presence of wreaths from the Rotaru and Loboda families underscored the profound impact that Belonozhko had on his peers.

A Life Well-Lived

Belonozhko, who had just celebrated his 70th birthday, spent his final moments in a hospital. His latter years were marked by seclusion, as shared by composer Oleksandr Zlotnyk. Despite the solitude, the singer’s legacy as the founder of the Melody of Two Hearts family art festival continues to resonate. His final resting place will be the Baikove cemetery, where he lies in the company of other luminaries.

Arts & Entertainment Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

