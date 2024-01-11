‘A Dreamer’s Tale’: Helena Rubinstein Partners with Conrad Shenzhen Amidst Shenzhen’s Cultural Boom

Conrad Shenzhen, in collaboration with the luxury skincare giant Helena Rubinstein, has launched an immersive event titled ‘A Dreamer’s Tale.’ Running until March 10, 2024, the experience blends the exquisite legacy of Helena Rubinstein with the hospitality of Conrad Shenzhen to offer a feast for the senses.

A Radiant Journey

The ‘A Dreamer’s Tale’ experience includes a themed afternoon tea called ‘Radiant Dreamscapes,’ which promises a culinary journey inspired by the skincare brand’s dedication to beauty and innovation. Additionally, the event features ‘Extraordinary Luxe’ themed suites, designed to encapsulate the elegance and sophistication of Helena Rubinstein, offering guests a luxurious retreat.

Shenzhen’s Cultural Tapestry

While the Conrad Shenzhen serves as a hub for Helena Rubinstein enthusiasts, the wider city of Shenzhen is abuzz with a myriad of cultural events. The city’s vibrant cultural scene includes music, art, and storytelling events that offer both locals and visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse experiences.

On January 11, 2024, B10 Live will feature the Japanese quartet ‘I Don’t Like Mondays,’ bringing a slice of international music scene to the city. Jazz enthusiasts can look forward to Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.11, which presents Ryo Fukui II on January 13.

The city’s galleries are also bursting with creativity. Gallery MC is focusing on cultural narratives and international perspectives, while KennaXu Gallery is hosting an exploration of ‘flying’ by young Asian female artists. The He Xiangning Art Museum is celebrating He Xiangning’s 145th birth anniversary with a special exhibition.

Unearthing History and Fostering Community

The Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture is offering an insight into the Northern Wei Dynasty through the Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art exhibition. Meanwhile, Shenzhen Stories, a community initiative, invites members to share personal tales, fostering a sense of community and shared history.

OCT-Loft, an innovative urban renewal project, encourages creativity and discovery through a range of activities available until February 25, 2024. Adding to the city’s vibrant event calendar, the Phase Coffee Market, a pop-up event with music, workshops, and stalls, is set for January 13-14, 2024, promising a blend of culture, entertainment, and coffee.

As Conrad Shenzhen and Helena Rubinstein offer ‘A Dreamer’s Tale’ and the city of Shenzhen unfolds its cultural tapestry, the first quarter of 2024 promises to be a time of discovery, indulgence, and cultural immersion for everyone in the city.