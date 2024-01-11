en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘A Dreamer’s Tale’: Helena Rubinstein Partners with Conrad Shenzhen Amidst Shenzhen’s Cultural Boom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
‘A Dreamer’s Tale’: Helena Rubinstein Partners with Conrad Shenzhen Amidst Shenzhen’s Cultural Boom

Conrad Shenzhen, in collaboration with the luxury skincare giant Helena Rubinstein, has launched an immersive event titled ‘A Dreamer’s Tale.’ Running until March 10, 2024, the experience blends the exquisite legacy of Helena Rubinstein with the hospitality of Conrad Shenzhen to offer a feast for the senses.

A Radiant Journey

The ‘A Dreamer’s Tale’ experience includes a themed afternoon tea called ‘Radiant Dreamscapes,’ which promises a culinary journey inspired by the skincare brand’s dedication to beauty and innovation. Additionally, the event features ‘Extraordinary Luxe’ themed suites, designed to encapsulate the elegance and sophistication of Helena Rubinstein, offering guests a luxurious retreat.

Shenzhen’s Cultural Tapestry

While the Conrad Shenzhen serves as a hub for Helena Rubinstein enthusiasts, the wider city of Shenzhen is abuzz with a myriad of cultural events. The city’s vibrant cultural scene includes music, art, and storytelling events that offer both locals and visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse experiences.

On January 11, 2024, B10 Live will feature the Japanese quartet ‘I Don’t Like Mondays,’ bringing a slice of international music scene to the city. Jazz enthusiasts can look forward to Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.11, which presents Ryo Fukui II on January 13.

The city’s galleries are also bursting with creativity. Gallery MC is focusing on cultural narratives and international perspectives, while KennaXu Gallery is hosting an exploration of ‘flying’ by young Asian female artists. The He Xiangning Art Museum is celebrating He Xiangning’s 145th birth anniversary with a special exhibition.

Unearthing History and Fostering Community

The Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture is offering an insight into the Northern Wei Dynasty through the Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art exhibition. Meanwhile, Shenzhen Stories, a community initiative, invites members to share personal tales, fostering a sense of community and shared history.

OCT-Loft, an innovative urban renewal project, encourages creativity and discovery through a range of activities available until February 25, 2024. Adding to the city’s vibrant event calendar, the Phase Coffee Market, a pop-up event with music, workshops, and stalls, is set for January 13-14, 2024, promising a blend of culture, entertainment, and coffee.

As Conrad Shenzhen and Helena Rubinstein offer ‘A Dreamer’s Tale’ and the city of Shenzhen unfolds its cultural tapestry, the first quarter of 2024 promises to be a time of discovery, indulgence, and cultural immersion for everyone in the city.

0
Arts & Entertainment China Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Evan Peters Bags Golden Globe for 'Best Actor' in Murphy's Dahmer Series
Known for his deft hand in dark comedies and horror series, Ryan Murphy has been acclaimed as the “most powerful man” in modern television. His innovative storytelling and dynamic collaborations have set a new standard in the industry, and his partnership with actor Evan Peters is no exception. Their latest undertaking – a chilling retelling
Evan Peters Bags Golden Globe for 'Best Actor' in Murphy's Dahmer Series
Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP 'Mind in Decay' Ahead of Official Release
9 mins ago
Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP 'Mind in Decay' Ahead of Official Release
Giovanni Pernice Breaks Silence Amidst Amanda Abbington Row, Promotes New Perfume
10 mins ago
Giovanni Pernice Breaks Silence Amidst Amanda Abbington Row, Promotes New Perfume
Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables
5 mins ago
Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
6 mins ago
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Director Vijay Explores Father-Daughter Bond in Upcoming 'Mission: Chapter 1'
8 mins ago
Director Vijay Explores Father-Daughter Bond in Upcoming 'Mission: Chapter 1'
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - A Showdown of Equal Giants
2 mins
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - A Showdown of Equal Giants
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
2 mins
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
3 mins
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
3 mins
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
4 mins
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
5 mins
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
6 mins
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
7 mins
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
19 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
54 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app