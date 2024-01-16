A Decade of Feline Artistry Celebrated at the 'Cat Art Show: The Tenth Anniversary'

The 'Cat Art Show: The Tenth Anniversary', a much-awaited event that merges the worlds of art and feline affection, is currently underway at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista. This unique exhibition, running for three days, is a celebration of a decade of feline-focused art exhibitions, showcasing a myriad of artworks from about 50 artists. The show brings together a wide array of art forms - from oil paintings and sculptures to tile mosaics - all with a unifying theme: the portrayal of cats in various forms and actions.

Art, Cats, and Charity

The exhibition, which opened on a Friday, has drawn the attention of both art connoisseurs and cat lovers. Visitors, often donned in cat-themed attire, are seen admiring the artistic representations of cats, a testament to the event's popularity. The show features works by notable art-world names such as Mark Ryden, Tracey Emin, and Jill Greenberg, alongside graphic artists Yusuke Hanai and Eric Haze. Internationally acclaimed artists like Eva Beresin, Léo Forest, YeahYeahChloe, and Annie Montgomerie also grace the event with their contributions. A unique feature of this year's event is the live pet adoption drive, which runs concurrently, offering visitors the opportunity to adopt cats as they enjoy the art on display.

'Cats as Muse': A Decade-Long Journey

The 'Cat Art Show' was conceptualized by founder and head curator Susan Michals, who has successfully combined her passion for cats and art under one roof. The concept of 'Cats as muse' has resonated with a global audience, propelling the show to international fame over the decade. The event not only celebrates the artistic representation of cats but also aims to shatter stereotypes about cat enthusiasts and highlight the audience's appreciation for both animals and art.

Paws for a Cause: Art Sales Benefiting Animal Charities

Adding to the event's charm is its philanthropic facet. Proceeds from the art sales are directed towards animal charities, with this year's beneficiary being Wallis Annenberg PetSpace's Extraordinary Care Fund. The 'Cat Art Show' has thus evolved into a platform that not only promotes art but also helps in the tangible betterment of animal lives, thereby creating a unique intersection of passion, charity, and love for felines.