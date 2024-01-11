en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Day of Celebrations: Entertainment Industry Professionals Mark Their Birthdays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
A constellation of stars from the entertainment industry is celebrating their birthdays today, each symbolizing a unique talent and career within the field. Director Joel Zwick, the creative mind behind the hit film ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ reaches the milestone of 82, a testament to his enduring career in film direction. Celebrated musician Robert Earl Keen joins the 68 club, alongside actor Phyllis Logan, revered for her memorable role in the period drama ‘Downton Abbey.’

More Celebrations Across the Spectrum

Vicki Peterson, the fingers behind the guitar strings for The Bangles, hits 66. Kim Coles, beloved for her role in ‘Living Single,’ marks her 62nd birthday, with Dawn Lyn, the former child actor from ‘My Three Sons,’ close behind at 61. Tom Dumont, the guitarist whose tunes set the rhythm for No Doubt, is toasting to his 56th year.

Star-Studded Birthdays Continue

Malcolm D. Lee, the filmmaker known for his work on ‘Soul Men’ and ‘The Best Man,’ celebrates his 54th birthday. Mary J. Blige, the soulful voice that has become a significant pillar in the music industry, steps into her 53rd year, sharing her special day with musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers. Amanda Peet, the versatile actor known for her various roles across film and television, marks her 52nd birthday.

Embracing New Milestones

Actor Rockmond Dunbar, recognized for his compelling performances in ‘Heartland’ and ‘Soul Food,’ turns 51. Aja Naomi King, noted for her riveting performance in ‘How To Get Away With Murder,’ is 39. Reality TV personality Jason Wahler, a familiar face from ‘Laguna Beach’ and ‘The Hills,’ clocks in at 37. Cody Simpson, the singer who made waves in the music industry, is now 27 years old.

In an exciting twist, Olivia Rodrigo, the ‘Good 4 U’ singer, is eagerly anticipating her 21st birthday on 20 February. Rodrigo, buzzing with plans for a party and champagne, is also thrilled about attending the Grammy Awards where she has been nominated in six categories.

Arts & Entertainment Music
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

