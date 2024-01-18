en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Cultural Feast: Exploring Westbrook’s Entertainment Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
A Cultural Feast: Exploring Westbrook’s Entertainment Scene

The vibrant entertainment scene of Westbrook and its surrounding areas continues to thrive, showcasing an array of cultural activities spanning music, film, art, and theater. This rich tapestry of events caters to diverse tastes, offering something for everyone.

Local Music Scene

Jeezum Crow, a renowned Portland band, is set to enthrall audiences at Lenny’s Pub in Westbrook on Friday, January 19th, for a mere entry fee of $5. But that’s not all. The Frog and Turtle gastro pub is hosting several music events featuring the likes of the Jimmy Macisso Band, Mitch Reed, Carter Logan, and Cowboy Angels. Scheduled for January 26th, February 8th, and February 9th respectively, these performances promise a memorable musical experience.

Film and Art Exhibitions

For film buffs, public libraries in the vicinity are offering a selection of must-watch films. Titles such as ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ and ‘The Holdovers’ are slated for screening on specified dates. Art enthusiasts have a treat in store as well. The USM Art Department is set to showcase an art exhibition from January 25th to February 15th at the USM art gallery in Gorham, sure to inspire and provoke thought.

Theater and Recitals

Theatergoers can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of ‘Seussical Jr.’ at Windham High School through January 21st, or enjoy the witty humor of ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ from January 26th to 28th at Corthell Hall, USM campus. For those who appreciate the beauty of collaboration between singers and pianists, a special faculty recital titled ‘Fields of Wonder’ is being presented by Jamie Reimer, the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music, at Westbrook Music Building Rm. 119 on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The performance includes the world premiere of ‘Fields of Wonder’ by B.E. Boykin, featuring text by Langston Hughes, among other pieces.

This array of events underscores the diverse cultural activities available to the community, promising a vibrant start to the year for Westbrook and its neighboring areas.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
14 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
15 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
5 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
9 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
10 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
3 mins
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
4 mins
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
5 mins
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
5 mins
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
5 mins
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
5 mins
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
Steele Sidebottom and Alisha Edwards: Expecting Second Child Amidst Challenges and Excitement
8 mins
Steele Sidebottom and Alisha Edwards: Expecting Second Child Amidst Challenges and Excitement
Debate on U.S. Role in Preventing Middle East Conflict Amid Regional Escalations
9 mins
Debate on U.S. Role in Preventing Middle East Conflict Amid Regional Escalations
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Departure from Pakistani Cricket: An End or a New Beginning?
9 mins
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Departure from Pakistani Cricket: An End or a New Beginning?
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
10 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
15 mins
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
1 hour
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app