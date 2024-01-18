A Cultural Feast: Exploring Westbrook’s Entertainment Scene

The vibrant entertainment scene of Westbrook and its surrounding areas continues to thrive, showcasing an array of cultural activities spanning music, film, art, and theater. This rich tapestry of events caters to diverse tastes, offering something for everyone.

Local Music Scene

Jeezum Crow, a renowned Portland band, is set to enthrall audiences at Lenny’s Pub in Westbrook on Friday, January 19th, for a mere entry fee of $5. But that’s not all. The Frog and Turtle gastro pub is hosting several music events featuring the likes of the Jimmy Macisso Band, Mitch Reed, Carter Logan, and Cowboy Angels. Scheduled for January 26th, February 8th, and February 9th respectively, these performances promise a memorable musical experience.

Film and Art Exhibitions

For film buffs, public libraries in the vicinity are offering a selection of must-watch films. Titles such as ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ and ‘The Holdovers’ are slated for screening on specified dates. Art enthusiasts have a treat in store as well. The USM Art Department is set to showcase an art exhibition from January 25th to February 15th at the USM art gallery in Gorham, sure to inspire and provoke thought.

Theater and Recitals

Theatergoers can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of ‘Seussical Jr.’ at Windham High School through January 21st, or enjoy the witty humor of ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ from January 26th to 28th at Corthell Hall, USM campus. For those who appreciate the beauty of collaboration between singers and pianists, a special faculty recital titled ‘Fields of Wonder’ is being presented by Jamie Reimer, the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music, at Westbrook Music Building Rm. 119 on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The performance includes the world premiere of ‘Fields of Wonder’ by B.E. Boykin, featuring text by Langston Hughes, among other pieces.

This array of events underscores the diverse cultural activities available to the community, promising a vibrant start to the year for Westbrook and its neighboring areas.