A Critical Examination of the 2023 Oscars Nominations

As the curtain falls on the Oscars nominations for 2023, reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie dissect the films that made the cut, those overlooked, and the landscape of the film industry. The Academy's choices this year have drawn a spectrum of reactions, ranging from praise to disappointment, with a scrutinizing lens on the films 'Saltburn,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Asteroid City,' 'Priscilla,' and 'Barbie.'

'Saltburn' - A Missed Storytelling Opportunity

Gillespie expressed dissatisfaction with the film 'Saltburn,' highlighting its lackluster storytelling and inconclusive ending. Despite her criticism, she commended Rosamund Pike's performance, acknowledging it as one of the film's redeeming qualities. However, 'The Iron Claw,' a film portraying the Von Erichs wrestling family, despite demonstrating Oscar-worthy characteristics, was overlooked. Gillespie attributed the snub to the film's late release and lackluster campaign efforts by A24.

'Asteroid City' and 'Priscilla' - The Gap Between Appearance and Substance

Gillespie also took aim at Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City,' noting the film's lack of emotional resonance despite its meticulous design. She criticized the film for its environmental disregard during production, reflecting a broader critique of the industry. Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla,' on the other hand, was seen as mediocre at best, failing to impress Gillespie despite the director's established reputation.

'Barbie' - A Surprise Recognition and a Directorial Snub

The Oscars' recognition of 'Barbie' took many by surprise, but Gillespie lamented the snub of Greta Gerwig for Best Director, highlighting an ongoing issue within the industry. Despite the film's cultural impact and Margot Robbie's reaction to the nominations, the question of representation in the director's category remains.

Air, Maestro, and the Oscars' Relevance

On the flip side, Bruce celebrated the exclusion of 'Air,' a film he found morally empty and overhyped. He criticized another nominated film for testing the audience's patience with its lengthy runtime, while praising a 39-minute film that blurred the lines between short and feature. Commending 'Maestro,' starring Paul Giamatti, Bruce suggested that an Oscar win for Bradley Cooper would diminish the awards' value. This led him to question the Oscars' relevance, citing industry politics as a significant influence on the voting process.