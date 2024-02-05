A Celebration of Excellence: The 5th Annual Jacksonville Image Awards

The 5th Annual Jacksonville Image Awards, a prestigious event celebrating individual and community achievements, illuminated the FSCJ South Campus with a mesmerizing performance by the Yohannas Performing Arts Company inspired by "The Color Purple." Emceed by the charismatic Tarik Minor and his wife, the ceremony was a radiant testament to the community's endeavors and accomplishments.

Unveiling the Winners

This year, the Trailblazer Award went to Dr. Shanna Carter, a luminary figure who has blazed a trail for others to follow. The Rising Star Award, dedicated to recognizing burgeoning talents, was awarded to Karlie King. Dr. Erin Anthony, known for her remarkable potential, was aptly recognized with the One to Watch Award.

Erica Rose Carnegie, embodying the mantra of being the change she wishes to see, received the Be the Change, Be Yourself Award. Tracy Morris, renowned for her musical prowess, was presented with the Music Excellence Award, while Dr. Tracy Oliver was celebrated for her outstanding contribution to education with the Education Excellence Award.

Innovation and Pinnacle of Excellence

The Innovator Award, honoring those who break the mold and bring about change, was bestowed upon Duval County Schools Police Chief Greg Burton. Unfortunately, Chief Burton couldn't attend the ceremony due to his ongoing recovery from a stroke. However, his son David graciously accepted the award on his behalf, symbolizing the resilience and strength inherent in their family.

The evening reached its zenith with the announcement of the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor of the night. Michele Godfrey-Watson, the recipient of this esteemed award, shared inspiring words about being a transformative force in society. Her speech served as a reminder of the potential within each of us to effect positive change.

A Unifying Celebration

The Jacksonville Image Awards was not just an event; it was an inspiring and unifying celebration for the community. It served as a glorious reminder of the power of recognition and the strength of the community. The uplifting ceremony will be broadcast on CW17 on Sunday, February 25 at 5 p.m., allowing everyone to partake in the celebration of excellence.