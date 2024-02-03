A Burst of Culture: Local Community Offers Array of Engaging Events

Disney's 'Frozen Jr.' is set to take center stage at the prestigious Jefferson Forest Auditorium, with tickets now available for online purchase. The production, brought to life by the talented students of Forest Middle School, promises to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience.

Library Programs: Reading and Remembering the Veterans

Bedford County library branches, in an effort to foster a love of reading and gratitude towards veterans, have launched two commendable initiatives. The 'Winter Reading Program' is aimed at encouraging reading through a BINGO card challenge. Concurrently, the 'Valentines for Vets' campaign is collecting valentines for local veterans, in a heartwarming gesture of appreciation.

African American History: Exhibits and Portraits

The Lynchburg Public Library and Lynchburg Museum System have joined hands to present an African American history exhibit. This exhibit is a step towards acknowledging and understanding the rich and complex history of African Americans. Meanwhile, 'Lasting Impressions: Black Portraiture in Lynchburg from 1850 to the Present' is another exhibit focusing on African American portraiture, offering a glimpse into the lives and experiences of African Americans through the ages.

Art, Music, and More: A Community's Cultural Tapestry

The Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Gallery is hosting an exhibition of nature-inspired art by self-taught artist Akasha Traver. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to delve into the artist's perspective, as expressed through their art. The Blue Ridge Fiber Gathering provides a platform for fiber enthusiasts to meet and share their skills. Adding to the mix, the Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest hosts historic hearth cooking seminars, inviting attendees to explore the culinary practices of the past. A special film screening titled 'Saturday Matinee Presents: A Haunting in Venice' is also scheduled at the Bedford Library.

Additionally, the community will witness diverse events such as the Seipp Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo concert, Lynchburg Bridal Expo, wine tasting events, a hospice informational program, and a minority business expo. The Smith Mountain Lake State Park's Winter Lecture Series also features a discussion on Viola Ruffner and B.T. Washington, shedding light on their significant contributions.