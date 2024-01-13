en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene

Recently, the Nigerian entertainment sphere was alight with a range of events, from the celebration of entrepreneurial success at the 2024 Business Leaders Awards to the humorous antics of renowned singer Burna Boy. However, a somber air descended upon the industry as news of singer Mohbad’s untimely death spread.

A Night of Celebrations and Surprises

The 2024 Business Leaders Awards kicked off with an air of anticipation, recognizing and celebrating the efforts of entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in Nigeria’s business landscape. An array of success stories from diverse sectors was highlighted, painting a vibrant picture of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Amid this celebration, a light-hearted moment stole the limelight on social media. Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, became a trending topic due to his expressive facial reactions. A video capturing Burna Boy’s surprised reaction upon seeing Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus at a nightclub went viral. Badmus had been a topic of discussion throughout 2023 due to her dramatic weight loss journey, and Burna Boy’s reaction to her transformation sparked a flurry of comments and memes on social media.

Humour Amidst the Awards

The video showed Burna Boy’s amazement as he saw Badmus’ transformed figure for the first time. His open-mouthed stare was quickly immortalized as a meme, with Nigerians joking about his tendency to become a ‘walking meme’ due to his expressive face. The incident added a dash of humour to the event, with social media users sharing funny comments and emojis.

A Bittersweet Moment for the Music Industry

However, amidst these moments of joy and laughter, the music industry was struck by a somber note. News of the death of talented singer Mohbad, who passed away at the tender age of 27, echoed across the industry. Burna Boy’s reaction to this tragic news was captured during an Instagram live session, adding another layer of emotional depth to the singer’s trending online presence.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
The Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor, the latest offering in the realm of audio engineering, is a compact and wireless speaker that redefines high-resolution sound reproduction. This monitor is an upgrade of its highly-regarded predecessors – the Mpower-8 and StudioQuake M8, and the smaller M6. With an array of enhanced features and a sleek dark
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
'Different Ways': A Collaborative Short Film Set to Premiere in North Ayrshire
4 mins ago
'Different Ways': A Collaborative Short Film Set to Premiere in North Ayrshire
Charting the Success of Russ and Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry
4 mins ago
Charting the Success of Russ and Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry
Coronation Street's Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will
3 mins ago
Coronation Street's Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
3 mins ago
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu: A Potential Reunion Sparking Excitement
3 mins ago
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu: A Potential Reunion Sparking Excitement
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
1 min
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
1 min
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
1 min
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
1 min
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
2 mins
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
2 mins
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
2 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
3 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
3 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
50 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app