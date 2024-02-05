A Birthday Ode to Hollywood and Music Industry Icons

Resounding applause echoes through the halls of Hollywood and the music industry as several of its notable figures mark their birthdays. These individuals, each a luminary in their respective fields, have contributed to shaping the landscape of entertainment over the years.

Birthday Celebrations Begin

Mamie Van Doren, the actress lauded for her roles in films during the 1950s and 60s, now stands proud at 93. Mike Farrell, known for his memorable performance in the television series 'M*A*S*H', celebrates his 85th revolution around the sun. Another milestone reached is that of respected former NBC news anchorman, Tom Brokaw, who turns 84.

Notable Figures Continue the Festivities

Adding to the birthday cheer, singer Fabian, who captured hearts as a teen idol in the late 1950s, along with celebrated actress Gayle Hunnicutt, are both 81 years young. Michael Tucker, renowned for his role in the legal drama 'L.A. Law', has turned 79. From the beloved television series 'The Waltons', actor Jon Walmsley is now 68. Sharing their 67th birthday are actress Kathy Najimy, known for 'Veronica's Closet' and her voice work in 'King of the Hill', drummer Simon Phillips from the band Toto, and actor-director Robert Townsend of 'The Parent 'Hood' fame.

Younger Stars Join the Celebrations

Actor Barry Miller, whose roles in 'Saturday Night Fever' and 'Fame' remain unforgettable, is 66, while actress Megan Gallagher, recognized for the series 'Millennium', rings in her 64th year. The world of country and rock music sees Richie McDonald of Lonestar and rock vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses both turn 62. The singer who never let us down, Rick Astley is 58. Tim Brown, the bassist for the Boo Radleys, is 55. Television host Amy Robach, known for her work on 'Good Morning America', turns 51. Josh Stewart, of 'Criminal Minds' and 'Third Watch', is now 47. Ben Lawson of 'Designated Survivor' is 44. Actress Crystal Reed, celebrated for her role in 'Teen Wolf', is 39, and actor Anna Diop, known from '24: Legacy', is 36. Lastly, contemporary R&B artist Tinashe turns 31.

This confluence of birthdays serves as a reminder of the diverse talents that have graced our screens and airwaves over the decades, influencing generations of artists and audiences alike.