A. Angelique Roche Crowned Queen Zulu for New Orleans' 2024 Parade

The city of New Orleans is setting the stage for its iconic 2024 Zulu parade, and at the heart of this grand spectacle is a woman whose life is deeply entwined with the event's history. A. Angelique Roche, a woman of profound charm and vitality, has been selected as Queen Zulu for the upcoming celebration.

Arrival Fit for a Queen

Roche's selection was announced as she arrived in grand style at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Her arrival was met with the warm embrace of members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, who greeted their new queen with a fervor reflecting the deep cultural significance of her role.

A Legacy Rekindled

This appointment isn't merely a title for Roche; it's the rekindling of a family legacy. Her mother, Rose Lee A. Roche, wore the crown of Queen Zulu back in 1996. Now, the torch has been passed to the next generation, and Roche is eager to uphold the traditions, community spirit, and cultural richness that the Zulu parade embodies.

A Fairy Tale Unfolding

Roche, who attended her first Zulu parade at a tender age of three months, sees her selection as a full circle moment. Her role as Queen Zulu is more than just a title—it's a chance to bring joy, honor a legacy, and celebrate the vibrant culture and community of New Orleans. She likens this experience to living in a fairy tale, a dream she has been nurturing since her early childhood days attending the parade.

Her reign will commence at the krewe's coronation ball on Feb. 9 at the Morial Convention Center and will culminate at Zulu’s Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 13. Alongside her will be 2024's Zulu King-elect Melvin Labat, who expressed confidence in Roche's capacity to uphold the Zulu tradition with her constant smile and infectious enthusiasm.

The city of New Orleans, known for its vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations, is all set to roll out the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day at 8 a.m. As the city gears up for this grand event, Queen Zulu A. Angelique Roche stands ready to lead, to celebrate, and to honor the cultural richness that is the essence of her city and her people.