Arts & Entertainment

9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition

The 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival, a vibrant cultural congregation, was inaugurated by Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah, at the Sindh Museum. The festival, a two-day event, offered a rich palette of literary and cultural activities, bringing together notable personalities, prominent educationists, and directors of various departments. Mehtab Akber Rashdi, a renowned educationist, Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director General of Sindh Culture Department, and Saleem Khan, Director General Information, were among the dignitaries present at the inaugural event.

Highlighting Cultural Heritage

Encompassing a wide range of cultural events, the festival showcased theater performances, a youth Mushaira, musical nights, dance performances, Qawwali night, and stage dramas. An art exhibition by the students of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, added a unique flavor to the festival. Diverse stalls were set up within the Museum premises, displaying books, traditional Sindhi clothing, and exquisite embroidery works.

More Than Just a Festival

In his address, Ahmed Shah emphasized the role of literature, culture, and music festivals in fostering tolerance among people of different languages and nationalities in Pakistan. He also expressed his staunch commitment to eliminating hatred and promoting unity, underlining the festival’s importance as a platform for cultural exchange and understanding.

A Step Towards Social Development

Alongside the festival, the Sindh government initiated a programme titled ‘Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh’ in 15 districts. The programme, in collaboration with the World Bank, aims to improve mother and child health. Starting in three districts, it is expected to benefit 1.3 million women and children in the province.

Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

