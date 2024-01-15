99Ginger and New Balance Unveil Exclusive Sneaker Collaboration

The Parisian music collective 99Ginger and New Balance, a renowned athletic footwear brand, have recently come together to create a unique version of the 1906R sneaker. This exclusive design showcases a glossy green crocodile-print pattern on the upper, providing a novel and luxurious take on the classic model.

Advertisment

A Sneaker for the In-Crowd

However, this special edition is not available for public purchase. The sneaker has been crafted exclusively for 99Ginger's Friends & Family, adding an air of exclusivity to the design. Despite this, there is ongoing speculation that a public release of a New Balance and 99Ginger collaboration might be on the cards later this year.

Signature Overlays Absent

Advertisment

The 1906R design is notable not just for its use of exotic materials, but also for the absence of the model's signature overlays. Instead, contrast stitching is utilized to outline the shoe's silhouette. This unique approach showcases 99Ginger's aesthetic versatility, which extends from their well-known music events to fashion.

New Balance Continues to Innovate

On a related note, New Balance has also been making headlines with their 9060 model, suggesting an ongoing trend of innovation and collaboration within their sneaker offerings. It remains to be seen what other creative partnerships the brand will embark on in the future, and whether a wider release of the 99Ginger collaboration will indeed materialize.