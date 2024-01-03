988 Radio Unveils ‘Hundred Homes of Happiness’ Album for Chinese New Year

In a vibrant celebration of the Year of the Dragon, Star Media Group’s Chinese-language radio station 988 has unveiled its annual album, Hundred Homes of Happiness. Drawing inspiration from the bai jia bei tradition—a quilt made from patches contributed by 100 families symbolizing collective blessings for a newborn—the album aims to shower all Malaysians with well-wishes through melodious Chinese New Year songs. The songs not only entertain but also underscore the significance of family reunions during the festive period.

A Melodious Blend of Tradition and Innovation

The Hundred Homes of Happiness album brings a fresh take on festive tunes, merging traditional concepts with dynamic contemporary music. A standout track is the Cantonese song ‘Fook Jui Bak Ga’, penned by former DJ Luke and scored by 988 DJ Danny One. To complement the song, a captivating music video was shot in the picturesque fishing village of Sungai Janggut.

Another noteworthy tune on the album is the fast-paced ‘You Ni Cai Xing Fu’ that’s sure to get listeners’ feet tapping. The album’s vibrant array of songs captures the festive spirit, making it a perfect companion for any Chinese New Year celebration.

The Launch and Availability

Star Media Group CEO Alex Yeow officially launched the album, marking the beginning of a series of events across Malaysia where fans will get the opportunity to interact with their favorite 988 deejays. The Chinese New Year (CNY) CD, containing 10 melodious tracks, also comes bundled with additional goodies. For the price of RM45, consumers will receive not just the music but also themed angpow packets and a calendar. For those preferring a digital format, a USB version of the album is available for RM60.

A Festive Collaboration

In a creative collaboration, 988 also teamed up with Aeon for a series of special T-shirt designs. These unique designs feature their adorable mascot Q-Zai dressed in a dragon costume, adding a playful touch to the festive season. The album launch saw representatives from various partnering organizations, manifesting the collective effort that went into creating this musically enchanting gift for the Chinese New Year.