96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night

The 96th Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars, are scheduled for March 10th and will be televised live. In Philadelphia, the anticipation is palpable, especially since several local luminaries such as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, and Bradley Cooper are tipped for nominations for their remarkable work in the film industry. Capitalizing on this fervor is the Philadelphia Film Society (PFS), which is hosting its 11th annual Oscars party and screening at the Philadelphia Film Center on the awards night.

Philadelphia Film Society’s Fundraising Oscars Party

The event serves as a fundraiser for the PFS and offers early bird discounts until January 23 for those interested in attending. Two ticket types are available: VIP tickets at $200, offering perks like a private reception and reserved seating, and General Admission tickets at $100, inclusive of complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks. The event is restricted to those aged 21 and above and calls for cocktail attire.

Live From the Red Carpet in Philadelphia

The Oscars party at the Philadelphia Film Center promises a memorable night for up to 400 guests. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, enjoy complimentary food and drinks, speculate on Oscar winners, pursue raffle prizes, and watch the live broadcast of the 96th Academy Awards on the city’s largest screen.

A Night of Cinema, Stars, and Celebration

For those unable to attend, the Oscars will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, and the PFS plans to screen many of the nominated films at its venues in the run-up to the ceremony. This gala event promises to be a celebration of not just the nominees and winners, but also the enduring spirit of cinema and the Philadelphia Film Society’s commitment to fostering this love for films in the local community.