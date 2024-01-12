95th National Board of Review Awards Gala Celebrates Art and Entertainment in Cinema

On January 11, 2024, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended onto the streets of New York City as film industry luminaries convened for the 95th National Board of Review Awards Gala. Held at the esteemed Cipriani 42nd Street, the gala celebrated the artistry of cinema and honored those who have significantly contributed to this narrative medium.

Evening of Elegance and Excellence in Cinema

Sporting their most elegant attire, attendees posed for the cameras on the red carpet, setting the tone for a night of recognition and reverence for the art of filmmaking. Among the notable attendees were Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Mark Ruffalo, and the evening’s host, Willie Geist. The event was a testament to the rich history of the National Board of Review, an organization that has been promoting cinematic art and entertainment since its inception in 1909.

Honoring the Artistry of the Film World

The gala recognized a multitude of talents, with Paul Giamatti taking home the best actor award for his role in ‘The Holdovers.’ However, the evening’s limelight was shared by Bradley Cooper and the cast of ‘Iron Claw’, who were among the esteemed honorees. The gala, as always, provided a platform to acknowledge the significant accomplishments and contributions of these artists to the world of cinema.

Surprise Appearances and Noteworthy Accolades

The gala was not without its share of surprises. Daniel Day-Lewis, who had retired from acting, made an unexpected but highly welcomed appearance to present the best director award to Martin Scorsese for his film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which also bagged the best film award. This double honor underscored the event’s commitment to acknowledging cinematic excellence, making the 95th National Board of Review Awards Gala a memorable night for all involved.