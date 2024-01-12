en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

95th National Board of Review Awards Gala Celebrates Art and Entertainment in Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
95th National Board of Review Awards Gala Celebrates Art and Entertainment in Cinema

On January 11, 2024, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended onto the streets of New York City as film industry luminaries convened for the 95th National Board of Review Awards Gala. Held at the esteemed Cipriani 42nd Street, the gala celebrated the artistry of cinema and honored those who have significantly contributed to this narrative medium.

Evening of Elegance and Excellence in Cinema

Sporting their most elegant attire, attendees posed for the cameras on the red carpet, setting the tone for a night of recognition and reverence for the art of filmmaking. Among the notable attendees were Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Mark Ruffalo, and the evening’s host, Willie Geist. The event was a testament to the rich history of the National Board of Review, an organization that has been promoting cinematic art and entertainment since its inception in 1909.

Honoring the Artistry of the Film World

The gala recognized a multitude of talents, with Paul Giamatti taking home the best actor award for his role in ‘The Holdovers.’ However, the evening’s limelight was shared by Bradley Cooper and the cast of ‘Iron Claw’, who were among the esteemed honorees. The gala, as always, provided a platform to acknowledge the significant accomplishments and contributions of these artists to the world of cinema.

Surprise Appearances and Noteworthy Accolades

The gala was not without its share of surprises. Daniel Day-Lewis, who had retired from acting, made an unexpected but highly welcomed appearance to present the best director award to Martin Scorsese for his film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which also bagged the best film award. This double honor underscored the event’s commitment to acknowledging cinematic excellence, making the 95th National Board of Review Awards Gala a memorable night for all involved.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Triumphs at the National Board of Review Awards Gala
The pulsating heart of New York City played host to an annual spectacle of cinematic celebration – The National Board of Review Awards Gala. The event, held on January 11, 2024, at the iconic Cipriani 42nd Street, was a star-studded affair, illuminating the city’s skyline with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s finest. This gala,
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Triumphs at the National Board of Review Awards Gala
Kamal Discusses 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu' and Adapting to New Age Cinema
21 mins ago
Kamal Discusses 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu' and Adapting to New Age Cinema
A Week of Captivating Global Events: From Ice Sculptures to Space Launch
31 mins ago
A Week of Captivating Global Events: From Ice Sculptures to Space Launch
Vancouver's PuSh Festival Cancels 'The Runner' amid Geopolitical Tensions
6 mins ago
Vancouver's PuSh Festival Cancels 'The Runner' amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kevin Hart Firmly Against Hosting Oscars; Calls Award Shows 'Unfriendly to Comedy'
19 mins ago
Kevin Hart Firmly Against Hosting Oscars; Calls Award Shows 'Unfriendly to Comedy'
Sam Smith Spotted with a Cane amid Love Life Speculations
20 mins ago
Sam Smith Spotted with a Cane amid Love Life Speculations
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
10 seconds
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
28 seconds
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
1 min
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
5 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
5 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
7 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
9 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
10 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
10 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app