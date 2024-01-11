en English
Arts & Entertainment

90s Music Legends on Tour in 2024: Relive the Decade’s Greatest Hits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
The year 2024 has kickstarted with a bang for music enthusiasts, particularly for those who hold a special place in their hearts for the 90s. A series of concert tours featuring the era’s most iconic artists announces a nostalgic trip down the memory lane of music. These artists, who defined a decade with their music, are now set to hit the stage once again, spanning across various genres, dates, and locations.

Rocking the Stage: ‘90s Rock Bands

Starting with the rock genre, the list is headlined by bands like Green Day, Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Third Eye Blind, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. These bands left an indelible impact on the rock music landscape of the 90s, and their return to the stage after decades promises to be nothing short of electrifying. The spirit of rock will be further carried forward by other notable acts such as Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Pretenders, and The Hives.

Hip-Hop Legends: Back with a Beat

The hip-hop genre will see a revival with performances by the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, and Ice Cube. Their influence on the hip-hop scene of the 90s was undeniable, and their performances are expected to bring back the unique 90s hip-hop vibe. Other acts, such as Kid Cudi and Ice Cube, are also slated to add to the hip-hop quotient of these concerts.

Singer-Songwriters: The Heart of the ‘90s

The concert series will also feature influential singer-songwriters such as Madonna, Alanis Morrissette, and Sarah McLachlan. Their music in the 90s resonated with millions around the world, and their live performances are bound to stir up emotions. The lineup also boasts of names such as Vanilla Ice, Yellowcard, Collective Soul, and 3 Doors Down, further enhancing the nostalgia trip.

The concert tours, scheduled to run from January to March, May to August, and extending into September and beyond, offer the audience an opportunity to relive the music that defined a generation. So, whether you grew up during the 90s or simply appreciate the music from that time, these tours promise to transport you back to the golden era of music.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

