Arts & Entertainment

90-year-old Barbara McInnis: Britain’s Oldest Female Drummer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
In the rhythmic heart of Morecambe, a vibrant beat resounds, pulsing with tenacity and spirit. It is Barbara McInnis, a 90-year-old great-grandmother, defying age and convention to become one of Britain’s oldest female drummers. At the helm of her transformation is none other than Chris Joyce, a founding member of the iconic pop group Simply Red.

A Rendezvous with Rhythm

Barbara was not initially a fan of Simply Red, yet the rhythmic allure of drumming captivated her. Under Joyce’s meticulous guidance, she discovered a fountain of youth in her newfound passion. The resonating beats breathed a fresh lease of life into her, peeling away years and, as Barbara jovially claims, even a few wrinkles.

The Unlikely Maestro

Joyce, who also lent his talent to bands such as Pete Wylie and The Mighty Wah! and DoveTales, found an eager and dedicated student in Barbara. She rapidly progressed from an amateur tapping out tentative beats to a drummer confidently belting out rock and pop classics. Joyce lauds Barbara’s enthusiasm and energy, considering her an inspirational force in his teaching career.

The Beat Goes On

Today, Barbara is a woman reborn, her life rhythmically enriched. Drumming has become a lifeline, a source of relentless joy. She now plays with three different groups, harmoniously integrating her newfound love for rock and pop with her longstanding appreciation of classical music. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of passion, proving that it’s never too late to beat a new path.

United Kingdom
