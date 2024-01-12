en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

8th Anniversary of ‘David’s Dead’: An Iconic Mix-up in Reality TV History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
8th Anniversary of ‘David’s Dead’: An Iconic Mix-up in Reality TV History

Eight years ago, the reality television landscape was rocked by a mix-up that has since become legendary. This week, fans commemorate the infamous ‘David’s dead’ misunderstanding from the 2016 season of Celebrity Big Brother, a blunder that continues to resonate due to its comic value and tragic undertones.

The Mix-up: ‘David’s Dead’

The confusion began when Angie Bowie, the ex-wife of late music icon David Bowie, informed her fellow housemate, Tiffany Pollard, that ‘David’s dead’. Bowie was referring to her ex-husband, but unintentionally triggered a chaotic ripple effect by using only his first name. At that moment, another housemate, David Gest, was unwell and hidden under covers in bed, which led Pollard to believe that he had passed away.

The Aftermath: Chaos and Clarification

Pollard, in her state of shock, informed the other housemates of Gest’s supposed demise. The ensuing panic and confusion spread through the house like wildfire until the truth was finally revealed – it was not David Gest, but David Bowie who had died from cancer. The immediate relief was palpared, but the mix-up had already sealed its place in reality TV history.

Legacy: Humor, Tragedy, and Commemoration

David Gest, ever the good sport, found humor in the situation and even planned a tour titled ‘David Gest Is Not Dead’. However, he tragically passed away from a stroke a few months later. Pollard, in a controversial move, capitalized on the incident by selling ‘David’s Dead’ T-shirts. She ceased sales after Gest’s death. Today, this moment lives on in the annals of reality TV, celebrated for its comedic value and remembered on social media.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
In an innovative blend of music and craft beer, Resurgence Brewing and the Lewiston arts and music venue, Artpark, have collaborated to create the Artpark Art Ale. This craft beer is designed to complement the concert experience, adding a unique dimension to live music events. The collaboration highlights the synergy between craft beer and live
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
Shed Seven Achieves First Number One Album: A Historical Milestone
8 mins ago
Shed Seven Achieves First Number One Album: A Historical Milestone
Sam Asghari Sparks Speculation with Brad Pitt Photo Amid Britney Spears' Past Crush
11 mins ago
Sam Asghari Sparks Speculation with Brad Pitt Photo Amid Britney Spears' Past Crush
Nikki DeLoach Takes on Mentorship Role in Latest Hallmark Film
4 mins ago
Nikki DeLoach Takes on Mentorship Role in Latest Hallmark Film
Naughty Dog Reveals Behind-the-Scenes with 'Grounded II' Documentary
4 mins ago
Naughty Dog Reveals Behind-the-Scenes with 'Grounded II' Documentary
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
8 mins ago
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
38 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
1 min
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
3 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
7 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
8 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
8 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
8 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
8 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
9 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
46 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app