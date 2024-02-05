88rising's Head In The Clouds Festival Returns to NYC with Joji and (G)I-DLE

88rising's Head In The Clouds festival, a prestigious platform for Asian talent, is making its grand return to New York City. The festival is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, bringing vibrant energy to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. This year's headlining acts are none other than the wildly popular Joji and (G)I-DLE.

Tickets and Timings

Early bird fans are in for a treat as ticket presales are set to begin on Friday, February 9 at 10 am ET. The general sale will commence on Monday, February 12 at 10 am ET. To ensure a spot at this musical extravaganza, attendees can pre-register for the presale.

From Los Angeles to the Big Apple

The Head In The Clouds festival first found its footing in Los Angeles in 2018. After four successful years on the West Coast, the event decided to spread its wings, resulting in the inaugural New York edition last year. The festival was received with open arms, featuring artists like Rich Brian, Niki, Beabadoobee, Milli, Raveena, P-Lo, and others.

A Celebration of Asian Talent

True to its tradition, the full lineup for this year's festival is a testament to the rich diversity of Asian music. The event continues to provide a global platform for performers from around the world, pushing boundaries and shattering stereotypes. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the non-profit organization, Heart of Dinner, exemplifying the festival's commitment to community upliftment.