Arts & Entertainment

81st Golden Globes: ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Triumph Amidst Event’s Revival Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
The 81st Golden Globes, a star-studded affair, unfolded in an atmosphere of surprise and anticipation. Against all odds, the movie ‘Poor Things’ bagged Best Comedy or Musical, triumphing over the much-anticipated ‘Barbie’. The evening further sparkled for ‘Poor Things’ as Emma Stone clinched the award for her stellar performance in the film.

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates the Awards

Christopher Nolan’s much-acclaimed film ‘Oppenheimer’, however, emerged as the undisputed king of the night. The cinematic masterpiece claimed a whopping four awards – Nolan himself was honored with Best Director, while Cillian Murphy was recognized as Best Drama Actor. Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor, and Ludwig Göransson’s captivating score claimed the Best Score award.

Golden Globes: A Phoenix Rising

The Golden Globes, marred by past scandals and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is in the throes of a major revival. With an array of new voting members, a shift to a for-profit structure, and a change in broadcast network to CBS, the prestigious event is reshaping itself to regain its long-lost glory.

Noteworthy Wins and New Awards

Despite a turbulent start with host Jo Koy, the evening continued to unfold with impressive wins. ‘Barbie’, despite losing to ‘Poor Things’, did not return empty-handed. The film, a major box office success, won Best Song and a newly introduced award for ‘cinematic and box office achievement’. ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ snatched Best Screenplay and Best International Film, catching everyone off guard. On the television front, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ stole the show. ‘Succession’ tied a record for Best Drama Series wins, while ‘The Bear’ walked away with three awards. The Globes, for the first time, introduced a new award for stand-up comedy, which went to the ever-popular Ricky Gervais.

As Hollywood continues to recover from the pandemic’s impact on box office sales, the Golden Globes is perceived as a significant promotional platform for the film industry. The 81st edition of the event, with its unexpected wins and commendable efforts at revival, has certainly set a promising tone for the future of the award show.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

