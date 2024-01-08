en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Arts & Entertainment

81st Golden Globes: A Night of Historical Wins, Surprises, and Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
The 81st Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, was a tapestry of emotions, celebrations, and controversies. In a night that showcased the best of 2023’s movies and TV, it was the films ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ that commanded the spotlight, with ‘Oppenheimer’ winning best picture drama, and ‘Barbie’ winning in the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

A Night of Firsts and Record Wins

It was a historical night for Lily Gladstone, who became the first indigenous actor to triumph in the category of best actress for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Her win was received with a standing ovation, a testament to her stellar performance and the significance of this milestone. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as the star of the evening, winning five awards including best drama, lead drama actor for Cillian Murphy, and best director for Nolan himself. This marked Nolan’s first Golden Globe victory.

Standout Moments and Surprises

Despite facing stiff competition, ‘Barbie’ won for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, bringing joy to Taylor Swift and surprising many. In a similar vein, Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated movie bagged a surprise win, indicating the vast diversity and calibre of films celebrated during the ceremony. The event was not devoid of its share of controversies, with host Jo Koy’s monologue facing criticism for its perceived negative tone compared to the previous year’s take on the HFPA controversy by Jerrod Carmichael.

Television Triumphs and Celebrations

On the television front, ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Beef’ emerged victorious in their respective categories. ‘Succession’, a gripping portrayal of a powerful, dysfunctional media family, continued its winning streak, as did ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’. Ricky Gervais won Best Stand-Up Performance, adding to the list of memorable moments from the night.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards marked a new era for the ceremony, now operating under a 300-person voting body following the acquisition of rights by Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions from the dissolved HFPA. Despite the changes and controversies, the night was a celebration of exceptional talents and storytelling, making it a memorable event in the annals of film and television history.

