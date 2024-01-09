en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

81st Golden Globe Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates, ‘Poor Things’ Surprises, and Social Media Buzzes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
81st Golden Globe Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates, ‘Poor Things’ Surprises, and Social Media Buzzes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, a time-honored celebration of cinematic and television achievements, unfolded with a mix of anticipation and surprise. The night sparkled with the glamour of Hollywood stars, the brilliance of creative minds, and the excitement of unexpected wins and upsets.

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates the Night

The spotlight of the awards ceremony shone brightly on Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’. The film, featuring a stellar cast led by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., swept the event with five awards. It was a triumphant night for the team as they bagged Best Director, Best Actor in a Drama, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Score, and, most importantly, Best Drama.

Surprise Wins and Unforeseen Upsets

Despite high expectations from ‘Barbie’, which had garnered nine nominations, it was Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ that stole the limelight. The film struck gold by winning Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Emma Stone and Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. On the other hand, some films like Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ received fewer accolades than anticipated, reminding us of the unpredictability of awards season.

Television Triumphs and Social Media Buzz

The television series ‘Succession’ shone brightly, earning four awards, underscoring its enduring popularity. The awards ceremony also served up moments that set social media abuzz, from the mini-reunion of ‘Suits’ actors Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams, to Taylor Swift’s intriguing green sequinned dress, and the public affection between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The event also acknowledged the recent writers and actors strike of 2023, with light-hearted jabs at studio executives serving as a reminder of the industry’s recent challenges.

As the curtain fell on the 81st Golden Globe Awards, it was clear that the evening was not just about the glittering trophies. It was a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the magic of storytelling, as beautifully encapsulated in Emma Thomas’s acceptance speech for ‘Oppenheimer’. The producer praised the cast and crew, emphasizing the exceptional experience of working on the film.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Ice Spice Teases New Music with Viral Meme; RIOTUSA Shows Excitement
In the latest swirl of the hip-hop universe, the audacious 24-year-old artist, Ice Spice, has given her fans a taste of her upcoming music. She captivated her followers by sharing a snippet of an unreleased track on social media, striking a chord with a viral verse that has already sparked a meme. The engaging line,
Ice Spice Teases New Music with Viral Meme; RIOTUSA Shows Excitement
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
15 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
19 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
Lily Gladstone Breaks Barriers with Historic Golden Globe Win
6 mins ago
Lily Gladstone Breaks Barriers with Historic Golden Globe Win
Bianca Censori's Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy
8 mins ago
Bianca Censori's Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
10 mins ago
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
20 seconds
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
50 seconds
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
57 seconds
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
3 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
3 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
3 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
3 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
4 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
4 mins
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
40 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app