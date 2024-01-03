75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Celebrating Television Despite Hollywood Shutdown

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, a star-studded event that celebrates the best in television, are set to take place on January 15, 2024, despite a protracted Hollywood shutdown. The nominees for the prestigious awards were announced back in July 2023, triggering anticipation among audiences worldwide. This year’s Emmy Awards forms part of a jam-packed awards season, with the Golden Globes ceremony preceding it on January 8.

Snubbed Performances

Kaitlin Olson from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ known for her comic prowess, has been overlooked by the Emmys, despite the show’s critical acclaim and cult following. This pattern of snubbing extends to other stellar female comic actresses such as Jane Krawkoski and Amy Poehler, raising questions about recognition within the industry.

Event Details and Viewership

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox at 8 PM ET on January 15, 2024. For international viewers, Lionsgate Play will broadcast the event live in various countries. The Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will honor shows that have left an indelible mark on television, including ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’ For those outside the US, PureVPN provides a solution to bypass geo-restrictions and witness this grand celebration of television.

Nominated Shows

As the countdown to the ceremony begins, viewers have a limited window to stream the nominated shows. These include ‘Star Wars: Andor,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ ‘Daisy Jones & the Six,’ ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’