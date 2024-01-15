75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Star-Studded Night to Celebrate Television Excellence

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a star-studded event that celebrates the best in television, is set to take center stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. Emanating from the home of NBC, the live telecast will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. The network broadcasting the Emmys rotates annually, with NBC and Peacock having hosted the event in 2022.

Host, Nominations, and Pre-Event Coverage

Anthony Anderson, known for his performance in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish, is poised to host the ceremony, despite facing criticism over past assault allegations. As the industry gears up for the Emmy Awards, viewers can tune into E! for the "Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys" starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET. This year's nominations are marked by the dominance of HBO, with three of its shows - Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus - being prominent contenders.

Standout Nominees and Anticipated Shows

Leading the pack in the comedy category is Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" with 21 nominations for its final season. Meanwhile, "The Bear" has garnered 13 nods and has already bagged four awards at the Creative Arts ceremonies. Other notable nominees include Wednesday and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The nominees are confined to shows that aired between June 2022 and May 2023, which might make the nominations feel somewhat outdated.

A Night of Tributes and Reunions

Adding to the anticipation, the event will feature tributes to iconic shows like Cheers, All in the Family, and I Love Lucy, as well as reunions of cast members from various TV shows. The presenter's lineup includes Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, and Peter Dinklage, among others. With the stage set and the countdown underway, the television industry is all set to honor its finest at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.