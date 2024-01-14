en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Stage Set for History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Stage Set for History

The enchanting charm of television is set to reach its zenith on January 15, 2024, as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards unravel the grand tapestry of storytelling and performance excellence. Originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, the ceremony was postponed due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA. This marks the second time in Emmy history that the awards have been deferred, the first being the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Anticipating the Record Breakers

As the nominations were unveiled on July 12, the final season of the acclaimed series ‘Succession’ took center stage with a staggering 27 nods. However, ‘The Last of Us,’ featuring the versatile Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and ‘The White Lotus’ are not far behind, emerging as strong contenders.

Emmy ceremonies have always been a spectacle of record-shattering performances and groundbreaking representation, and this year is no different. Several actors are on the brink of making history, promising a riveting display of diverse narratives and stellar performances. Long-standing shows and television newcomers are also poised to redefine achievements in the Emmy landscape.

The Power of Prediction

Predicting the winners, always a challenging task, has been further complicated by the rescheduling and a surfeit of high-quality content across myriad platforms. Despite last year’s predictable outcomes, the delayed timeline and intensified competition have made the guessing game even more intricate this year.

A Debut to Remember

The captivating Anthony Anderson is all set to host the ceremony, marking his debut as an Emmy host. A first-time experience for Anderson, this promises to add a fresh layer of excitement to the event. Indian fans will be privy to the Emmy magic at 6.30 am on January 16, bringing the global audience together to celebrate the pinnacle of television artistry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
Front and center in the cinematic landscape is The Settlers, a Western period film that unflinchingly highlights the harsh realities of Western expansionism and colonialism. Set against the backdrop of the early 20th century in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago, the film is a study in humanity’s darker impulses, spotlighting the brutal encounters between three
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
16 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
20 mins ago
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
CORA Ignites 2024 Culture Season with Launch of Library & Resource Centre
4 mins ago
CORA Ignites 2024 Culture Season with Launch of Library & Resource Centre
Joyce Carol Oates Stirs Controversy with Bible Fiction Comment
14 mins ago
Joyce Carol Oates Stirs Controversy with Bible Fiction Comment
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
15 mins ago
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
24 seconds
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
28 seconds
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
28 seconds
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
31 seconds
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
35 seconds
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
50 seconds
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
1 min
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
1 min
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
2 mins
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
23 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
28 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
32 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app