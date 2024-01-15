75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Television Excellence

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, a hallmark event of television excellence, is set to air live on Fox on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The esteemed Anthony Anderson is poised to host the grand ceremony, promising an entertaining and memorable evening.

Rescheduling and How to Watch

Originally slotted for a September airing, the awards were rescheduled due to strikes in Hollywood. The grandeur of the event is set to unfold at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Viewers across the globe can witness the spectacle by signing up for trial subscriptions with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both services offer free trial periods to new customers and are priced at $74.99 per month following the trial. For those who might miss the live event, it will be accessible the next day on Hulu. Also, local Fox channels can be located through channel finders provided by cable and satellite providers.

Leading the Emmy Charge

HBO is spearheading the nominations, with three of its shows, 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' each securing more than 20 nominations. 'The Last of Us' has already clinched eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, highlighting HBO's dominance. Other shows that have caught the jury's attention include 'Ted Lasso' with 21 nominations and 'The Bear' with 12.

Star-Studded Event

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will not be short of star power. Renowned personalities such as Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong, and Pedro Pascal will grace the ceremony, adding more glamour and excitement to the event.