en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Grand Return After Industry Strikes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Grand Return After Industry Strikes

The screen is set for the grand return of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, rescheduled after a four-month delay in the wake of striking industry unions. The prestigious event, initially slated for September 2022, was not held in 2023 due to strikes by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). These unions, key players in representing actors, broadcasters, and writers, frequently influence production schedules and event planning with their strikes.

Emmys: A Grand Comeback

With the disputes seemingly settled, the event is now due to take place on Monday, January 15, 2024. An ensemble of entertainment industry professionals and fans eagerly anticipate the ceremony, poised to celebrate the accomplishments of their peers in the field. The spotlight will be on Anthony Anderson, set to host the show, with appearances by Quinta Brunson, Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, and others.

HBO Shows Lead the Nominations

HBO shows have a stronghold on the nominations, with Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus stealing the limelight. The event is expected to be a triumphant night for HBO, with its shows spearheading the nominations. Succession leads the pack, followed by The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

A Tribute to 75 Years of Television Excellence

The ceremony will simultaneously commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Emmys, featuring cast reunions and scene recreations from iconic TV shows. This nostalgic touch aims to honor the legacy of television and its transformation over the years, bringing memorable moments back to life for both new and long-time viewers.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
Acclaimed Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada is poised to release a fresh single titled ‘Naniirodemonai Hana‘ on February 12th. Esteemed as a mid-tempo piano ballad, the song marks a nostalgic return to Utada’s hallmark style of crafting pensive love songs. The piece will also feature in Utada’s forthcoming greatest hits compilation, ‘SCIENCE FICTION‘, due to be
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
Andie MacDowell Breaks Age Stereotypes, Talks on Her Role in Hallmark's 'The Way Home'
9 mins ago
Andie MacDowell Breaks Age Stereotypes, Talks on Her Role in Hallmark's 'The Way Home'
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
10 mins ago
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
Bollywood Songs: The Dilution of Urdu Pronunciation and Its Linguistic Implications
3 mins ago
Bollywood Songs: The Dilution of Urdu Pronunciation and Its Linguistic Implications
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
4 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
'Merry Christmas' Film Review: A Subtle Love Story Wrapped in Mystery
5 mins ago
'Merry Christmas' Film Review: A Subtle Love Story Wrapped in Mystery
Latest Headlines
World News
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
24 seconds
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
50 seconds
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
1 min
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
1 min
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
2 mins
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
2 mins
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
4 mins
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
5 mins
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
5 mins
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app