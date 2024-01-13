en English
Arts & Entertainment

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Delayed Showdown of Televised Excellence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, a much-anticipated event in the entertainment industry, are poised to take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Unprecedentedly, the event has been delayed by four months due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, injecting a unique layer of complexity into the predictions for the winners.

Golden Globes as a Precursor

Whilst the eligibility period for the Emmys this year is different due to the strikes, the recent Golden Globes may provide a window into the potential winners. The Golden Globes have often been seen as a reliable indicator of shows and actors likely to clinch the coveted Emmy statuettes.

Major Categories and Predictions

Co-hosts Bruce Miller and Terry Lipshetz of the ‘Streamed & Screened’ podcast have put forth their predictions for the major categories. Shows like “Succession” and “The Bear” are speculated to lead the nominations. The duo encourages listener engagement, inviting questions to be submitted via a provided email address, fostering an interactive platform for movie and television enthusiasts.

Broadcast Details

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern. For those unable to catch the live broadcast, the event will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day, ensuring that no one misses the coronation of the year’s best television performances.

In addition to the Emmy predictions, the content briefly touches on other news topics, including a boil-water emergency in Atlantic City, rule changes for buskers in Ocean City, and various New Jersey weather and community updates, showcasing the comprehensive nature of the ‘Streamed & Screened’ podcast.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

