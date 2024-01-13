en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

75th Emmy Awards: Will Hollywood Writers’ Strike Derail the Event?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
75th Emmy Awards: Will Hollywood Writers’ Strike Derail the Event?

The 75th Emmy Awards, a hallmark event of the television industry, is currently scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023. However, the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike threatens to put a damper on this highly anticipated occasion. This year’s nominations have been unveiled, with HBO’s acclaimed series, ‘Succession,’ stealing the limelight with a staggering 27 nominations in its final season.

HBO Reigns Supreme

Other HBO productions such as ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ have also received nods, underscoring HBO’s dominant position in the industry. The nominations, spanning categories from Outstanding Drama Series to Outstanding Comedy Series, highlight the diversity and quality of content that HBO continues to produce.

Comedy and Late-Night Shakeups

In the comedy realm, shows like ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Wednesday’ have clinched nominations, setting the stage for a fierce competition. In an interesting twist, the late-night category is set to crown a new champion for the first time in seven years, marking an end to an era and the start of a new one.

Nominees: A Blend of Old and New

The list of nominees this year is a vibrant mix of familiar favorites and fresh faces. It includes both seasoned shows that have consistently delivered quality content, and newcomers that have managed to captivate audiences with their unique narratives and compelling performances. The complete list of nominees is being progressively updated as announcements continue to roll out.

In conclusion, the 75th Emmy Awards present an exciting landscape of television content, offering viewers a glimpse into the evolution of the industry. Irrespective of the outcome of the Hollywood writers’ strike, the nominations alone reflect the dynamic and diverse world of television entertainment today.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
54 seconds ago
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
The Rubik’s Cube, an object that has puzzled and intrigued generations in equal measure, unfolds into a new chapter as it turns 50. Conceived serendipitously by Erno Rubik in 1974, its journey from a mathematical teaching tool to a global sensation is as multifaceted as the cube itself. A Mathematical Marvel Turns Cultural Phenomenon Erno
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London
13 mins ago
Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London
David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show
21 mins ago
David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show
Bruno Mars Expresses Love for Anime Through 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
6 mins ago
Bruno Mars Expresses Love for Anime Through 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
Children Embrace Cultural Heritage with Loong Year Loong Dance Challenge for Spring Festival 2024
6 mins ago
Children Embrace Cultural Heritage with Loong Year Loong Dance Challenge for Spring Festival 2024
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas
11 mins ago
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
38 seconds
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
2 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
2 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
8 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
8 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
8 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
9 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
9 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
11 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
22 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
34 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app