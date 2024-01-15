75th Emmy Awards: 'Succession' Leads Nominations Amidst Hollywood Strikes

Emmy nominations for 2023 were announced, with HBO's 'Succession' leading the charge with a whopping 27 nods for its final season. The nominations, unveiled by Television Academy and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, were broadcast live on FOX, setting the stage for the 75th annual Emmy Awards to be held on January 15, 2024. In a reflection of HBO's stronghold in narrative television, the network tied a record set by NBC in 1992 with four of its series vying for the outstanding drama category.

'Succession', 'The Last of Us', and 'The White Lotus' Lead Nominations

Alongside 'Succession', 'The Last of Us' and 'The White Lotus' also garnered significant recognition. With 24 nominations, 'The Last of Us' emerged as a strong contender, already having won eight awards at the previous weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. 'The White Lotus' was not far behind, securing 23 nominations. 'Ted Lasso', the heartwarming comedy that has captivated audiences worldwide, led the comedy section with 21 nods.

Noteworthy Nominees and Quirky Calendar Conundrums

The nominations spanned various categories including outstanding drama series, comedy series, lead actor and actress in drama, comedy, and limited series. With the awards delayed due to Hollywood strikes, some intriguing scheduling quirks emerged. Notably, 'The Bear', a contender in the comedy category, is up for Emmys for its first season after already clinching key Golden Globes for its second.

Emmys Amidst Unprecedented Hollywood Turbulence

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held amidst a backdrop of historic Hollywood turbulence, delayed by four months due to Hollywood writer and actor strikes. The ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The red carpet will roll out at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET), followed by the ceremony at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The awards are watchable live on Fox and available to stream on Hulu.

In a noteworthy development, 21-year-old Jenna Ortega made history as the youngest Latina to earn an acting Emmy nomination. 2024 will see two Emmy Awards shows, with the postponed 75th Emmys taking place on January 15 and the 76th Emmy Awards to follow in September.